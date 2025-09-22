MTN Fintech Summit 2025 Drives Africa’s Financial Inclusion Revolution

The inaugural MTN Group Fintech Summit 2025 has been held under the theme “Take-Off,” attracting 300 delegates from across Africa and beyond, including policymakers, regulators, fintech innovators, and industry leaders.

The Summit, held in Johannesburg from September 9 to 11, 2025, aimed at fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and enhancing Africa’s digital financial ecosystem.

It also focused on strategies to expand financial inclusion, strengthen regulatory frameworks, and drive innovation across the continent’s fintech and digital finance sector.

Shaibu Haruna, CEO of MobileMoney LTD, highlighted the importance of digital financial inclusion during a panel discussion called “Leading Through Disruption: The CEO Perspective on Regulation, Innovation, and Financial Inclusion.”

“The term ‘financial inclusion’ may have become a buzzword, but at its core, it’s simple: every African should be able to participate in the financial ecosystem in a convenient and accessible way. Whether you live in a remote area or use any device, you should have access to affordable, easy-to-use digital financial services tailored to your needs,” Haruna said.

Adding another perspective, Mudassar Aqil, Executive of Banktech at MTN Group Fintech, highlighted the democratization of access to credit across Africa:

“Finance is not a privilege, but a right for every person. The mandate given to me is essentially to democratize access to credit for everyone across Africa. We are using digital tools to make that happen. Data is our friend we leverage it to create intelligence, understand risk, and make affordable, fair, and transparent credit available to everyone across the MTN ecosystem,” Aqil explained.

MTN Group Fintech, Africa’s largest fintech platform by scale and reach, organized the Summit as a landmark event to spark commercial opportunities and reinforce the role of fintech in bridging gaps in access, opportunity, and innovation across the continent.

Serigne Dioum, CEO of MTN Group Fintech, said:

“Our theme ‘Take-Off’ captures the essence of our current trajectory, a pivotal moment where strategic groundwork meets execution, and innovation meets scale. By bringing together leading innovators, regulators, and policymakers, we aim to shape inclusive and trusted digital financial systems that unlock new opportunities, uplift communities, and drive lasting socio-economic impact across Africa.”

Structured into two interconnected streams – a Regulatory & Policy Forum and a Commercial & Ecosystem Forum – the Summit explored strategies to strengthen regulatory frameworks, deepen industry collaboration, and accelerate digital and financial inclusion.

Key discussions included cross-border remittances, data sovereignty, and harmonized oversight of Mobile Money Payment Service Providers (PSPs).

Nikiwe Tanga, Chief Legal Officer at MTN Group Fintech, added:

“Our ambition extends beyond commercial objectives to include the advancement of sound regulatory and legal frameworks that support inclusive financial systems.

By facilitating dialogue, reinforcing compliance-driven partnerships, and promoting responsible innovation, we are contributing to the development of resilient financial infrastructures that uphold the rule of law and deliver sustainable value across Africa.”

The MTN Fintech Summit 2025 highlighted how fintech plays a crucial role in building inclusive, reliable, and innovative financial systems that empower communities and boost socio-economic growth across the continent.