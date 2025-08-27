MTN Finance Chief Inspires 3,000 Students at Northern Ghana Summit

MTN Ghana’s Chief Finance Officer Antoinette Kwofie urged more than 3,000 young people to embrace resilience and stay true to their roots during a youth empowerment gathering in Tamale this week.

Speaking at the annual Youth Empowerment Summit, Kwofie delivered a keynote address focused on self-discovery and purpose under the theme “Amplifying Youth Voices, Building Legacies.” The event drew students from across northern Ghana to discuss leadership and career development.

“Whatever you do, wherever you find yourself, get depth, get understanding, because when you do, you can leapfrog many levels,” Kwofie told the packed auditorium. She emphasized that early life lessons should not be underestimated, regardless of students’ backgrounds or starting points.

The telecom executive shared personal reflections from her own journey, encouraging attendees to resist rushing through different life stages. Her message centered on maintaining authenticity while navigating external pressures.

“Know thyself, know where you are coming from, do not ever forget your background and the lessons that you have been taught at home,” she said. “Don’t lose yourself due to the pressures of the world around you.”

Kwofie stressed the importance of moral guidance and staying grounded in personal values. She warned that ignoring one’s inner compass could lead young people astray as they face various challenges and opportunities.

The summit marked its tenth anniversary of youth empowerment activities. Kwofie challenged students to consider their long-term impact, asking what stories they would write for themselves over the next decade.

“What impact will you leave for your family, your community and your country? Ghana depends on you,” she said, emphasizing the role young people will play in shaping the nation’s future.

MTN Ghana used the platform to introduce students to its Skills Academy, a digital learning initiative designed to provide career-ready training. The platform offers guidance tools particularly aimed at senior high school students making career decisions.

The telecommunications company has supported the Martha Inspires-organized summit for eight years. The partnership aligns with MTN’s broader youth development strategy as the market leader seeks to invest in Ghana’s next generation.

The gathering brought together educators, community leaders, and young people from across the region. Organizers emphasized that investing in today’s youth remains critical to Ghana’s development trajectory.

MTN Ghana operates as the country’s leading mobile telecommunications provider, offering services ranging from traditional voice and data to mobile financial solutions. The company forms part of the broader MTN Group’s operations across emerging markets in Africa.