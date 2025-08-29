MTN Expands Green Innovation Challenge Across Five African Nations

MTN is doubling down on youth-led environmental solutions, rolling out its Africa PachiPanda Challenge to five countries as the telecommunications giant positions sustainability at the heart of its growth strategy.

The 2025 programme, developed alongside the World Wide Fund for Nature, will operate in Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Cameroon, and Uganda for the first time. Young entrepreneurs across these markets will compete to develop breakthrough technologies addressing food, energy, and water security under the theme “Nourishing Tomorrow.”

The expansion comes as Africa grapples with deepening resource constraints. One in five people on the continent still experience hunger despite abundant arable land lying unused, while over 600 million lack consistent electricity access. Water scarcity looms large too, with demand in major cities expected to outstrip supply by 40% before 2030.

MTN views these challenges as business opportunities. The company believes connectivity and digital innovation can unlock solutions that traditional approaches have failed to deliver, particularly when driven by local entrepreneurs who understand their communities’ specific needs.

“Through PachiPanda, we are building a platform where ideas can mature into enterprises, and where eco-entrepreneurs can be recognised as leaders of Africa’s green and digital transformation,” the group stated.

Uganda’s addition to the programme reflects the country’s vulnerability to climate extremes. Frequent flooding and drought cycles have devastated agricultural output, making it an ideal testing ground for resilience-focused innovations. Each participating country will tackle localised environmental challenges, from renewable energy projects in Cameroon to water conservation initiatives in South Africa.

The programme has shown promising early results. Last year’s competition attracted 2,484 applications and produced 53 finalists. Cameroon’s Moses Afopezi emerged as the overall winner with AgricFresh, a digital platform designed to cut post-harvest losses through better farm management and market connectivity.

MTN is providing more than just prize money. Participants receive mentorship, technical training, and access to professional networks designed to help concepts evolve into viable businesses. The company acknowledges that regulatory support will be crucial for scaling successful innovations across sectors like renewable energy and sustainable agriculture.

The initiative aligns with broader market trends as sustainability increasingly influences investment decisions, trade relationships, and consumer behaviour globally. For MTN, backing Africa’s next generation of green entrepreneurs represents both social responsibility and strategic positioning in a rapidly changing business environment.