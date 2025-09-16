MTN Executive Demands Digital Trust Revolution at Major Africa Summit

A senior MTN Group executive has challenged African leaders to prioritize digital trust and affordable connectivity as prerequisites for sustainable economic transformation, warning that current power costs threaten the viability of digital services across the continent.

Nompilo Morafo, MTN Group’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer since February 2022, delivered these remarks at the GSMA Digital Africa Summit in Accra, where industry leaders unveiled research showing digital reforms could add $3.4 billion to Ghana’s economy by 2030.

Her intervention comes as Africa’s telecommunications sector grapples with rising operational costs that threaten to undermine connectivity gains made over the past decade. Morafo specifically highlighted how energy expenses are consuming unsustainable portions of telecom operators’ budgets, creating a barrier to affordable service delivery.

“Connectivity alone is just the foundation. What is expected of mobile operators is not only to connect people but to ensure that services are affordable, reliable, and accessible to all,” Morafo emphasized during the summit, which brought together government officials, regulators, and private sector leaders.

The timing of her remarks proves particularly significant given recent GSMA research indicating that 62 percent of Africans remain inadequately connected, despite significant infrastructure investments across the continent. This connectivity gap represents both a challenge and an opportunity for telecommunications companies seeking to expand their market reach.

Morafo’s focus on trust as a prerequisite for digital adoption reflects growing concerns about online safety, particularly among younger demographics who represent the future of Africa’s digital economy. She cited MTN’s “Let Children Be Children” program as evidence that protecting vulnerable users online constitutes more than corporate social responsibility.

“Trust is a prerequisite to connectivity. People must trust our services and feel safe using the products and platforms we provide,” she stated, framing cybersecurity initiatives as critical business investments rather than optional community programs.

The MTN executive’s emphasis on power reliability addresses a fundamental challenge facing Africa’s digital infrastructure development. High energy costs not only impact telecom operators’ profitability but also limit their ability to extend services to underserved rural communities where grid connectivity remains unreliable.

Her call for policy intervention on power solutions aligns with broader industry concerns about infrastructure sustainability. Telecommunications companies across Africa have been forced to invest heavily in backup power systems and renewable energy solutions to maintain service reliability, costs that ultimately impact consumer pricing.

The GSMA Digital Africa Summit, held September 9 in Accra, served as a platform for addressing these systemic challenges facing Africa’s digital transformation. The event’s focus on policy reforms and public-private partnerships reflected industry recognition that sustainable connectivity requires coordinated approaches rather than market-driven solutions alone.

Morafo’s presentation highlighted the evolving expectations placed on telecommunications operators, who increasingly function as essential service providers rather than traditional connectivity companies. This shift requires operators to balance commercial viability with social responsibility, particularly in markets where government capacity for digital infrastructure investment remains limited.

The summit’s broader discussions centered on accelerating digital inclusion across Africa through strategic policy interventions. These conversations take on added urgency as Ghana prepares to host the Africa Internet Summit from September 29 to October 3, coinciding with 30 years of Internet connectivity in the country.

Industry analysts suggest that Morafo’s remarks reflect growing pressure on telecommunications companies to justify their social license to operate in markets where digital services remain unaffordable for significant portions of the population. This pressure intensifies as governments across Africa seek to accelerate digital transformation while managing economic constraints.

The MTN executive’s emphasis on responsible leadership resonates with broader corporate governance trends in Africa’s telecommunications sector. Companies increasingly recognize that sustainable growth requires stakeholder trust, particularly in markets where regulatory frameworks continue evolving.

Her comments also reflect practical business considerations, as telecommunications operators face mounting competition from digital service providers while managing legacy infrastructure investments. Building user trust becomes essential for maintaining market share in increasingly saturated urban markets while expanding into rural areas.

The GSMA summit’s focus on affordability, reliability, and accessibility aligns with continental initiatives aimed at accelerating digital transformation. However, Morafo’s intervention suggests that achieving these goals requires addressing fundamental infrastructure challenges that extend beyond telecommunications companies’ direct control.

As Africa’s digital economy continues expanding, the balance between commercial sustainability and social impact remains a defining challenge for telecommunications operators seeking to capitalize on the continent’s demographic dividend while contributing to inclusive economic development.