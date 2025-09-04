MTN Donates To Oguaa Traditional Council, Pledges Support For Ghanaian Festivals

Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) has pledged its continuous support to the celebration of the country’s rich cultural heritage through festivals.

The Senior Manager of MTN Ghana in charge of the Central and Western regions, Prince Owusu Nyarko, made the promise when he led the company’s delegation to pay a homage to the Oguaa ( Cape Coast) Traditional Council and to donate to the 61st celebration of the Fetu Festival in the country.

Mr. Price Owusu Nyarko disclosed that the move was aimed at maintaining the existing relationship that the company has with the Oguaa Traditional Council. In light of this, he donated a two-thousand-Ghana-cedi (GHS 2,000) worth hamper of assorted drinks and call credits, and a cheque of thirty thousand Ghana cedis (GHS 30,000) to the Oguaa Traditional Council.

He undertook that MTN would hand over forty thousand Ghana cedis (GHS 40,000) to the planning committee of this year’s Fetu Afahye to ensure a smooth and attractive celebration.

Mr. Owusu Nyarko disclosed that the company would organise a musical concert at Chapel Square, a suburb of Cape Coast, on Friday and Saturday to entertain festivalgoers and visitors at the durbar ground.

The Senior Manager of MTN Ghana in charge of the Central and Western regions further disclosed that MTN would mount stands at vantage points in Cape Coast to offer free My MTN SIM and Momo registrations for subscribers during the celebration.

He used the occasion to reassure subscribers that MTN would provide a ‘Special Data Offer’ to festivalgoers to memorialise the event.

The Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Council, Osabarima Dr. Kwesi Atta II, who received the donations, thanked MTN for the annual support towards the festival’s celebration. He, however, pleaded with the company to work harder to address occasional challenges that bedevil its network provision.

The company, in 2023, supported 19 Oguaa Traditional Council rulers with a fifteen thousand Ghana cedis (GHS 15,000) Ayo Insurance cover and a thousand Ghana cedis worth MTN airtime and hamper as a commitment to demonstrate the company’s appreciation of Oguaa Traditional Council and its heritage.

The Fetu Festival is an annual celebration of Cape Coasters in the Central Region. History has it that the celebration of this festival dates back to the 17th century AD and is aimed at thanking the 77 divinities of the area for protecting the community during an epidemic.

As a result of this, the celebration of this festival is characterised by rituals aimed at the Akwom’s Night by priests and priestesses of the area on the Tuesday nights of the festival. There is also another ritual that has to do with parading a bull throughout out principal streets of Cape Coast before being slaughtered at the shrine of the arch divinity, Nana Paprata.

Other events that make the celebration of the Oguaa Fetu Festival unique in the country are the regatta on the lagoon, Cleansing of the town with mashed yams and sacrifices, the Mega Street Carnival, dubbed the “Orange Friday” Masquerade Carnival, Youth Colloquia, cooking competition, and Community gala. The festival climaxes on the last Saturday in the first week of September.

This year’s Fetu Festival, the 61st on the calendar of the event since its inception, is planned to climax on the 6th of September this year. The theme for the celebration of the festival is ” Innovative to Elevate: Harnessing the Economy for Sustainable Growth”. The aim for this theme is to help promote unity, tradition, tourism, entrepreneurship, and Community development in the country.