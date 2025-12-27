Mtn Donates Hampers To Christmas Babies At Cape Coast Hospital

While many Ghanaians celebrated Christmas and New Year in the comfort of their homes, 25 mothers at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital welcomed newborns into the world. To mark the occasion, Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) continued its annual tradition of supporting “Christmas Babies” by presenting 25 hampers filled with essential items to mothers at the Delivery and Obstetrics and Gynaecological wards.

Presenting the hampers, MTN’s Human Resource Manager for the Central and Western Regions, Regina Arkafie, explained that the gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to give back to the communities in which it operates. She emphasized that the donation was meant to bring joy to mothers who could not celebrate at home and to show that MTN cares about them. Arkafie expressed hope that the initiative symbolically welcomes the newborns into the MTN family, adding that past donations have had a positive impact on both mothers and babies.

She further highlighted MTN’s broader commitment to education, health, and economic empowerment, citing initiatives such as annual blood donations on February 14 and the 21 Days of Yellow Care program. Arkafie likened the donation to the gifts of the Magi to the infant Jesus and pledged that MTN would continue to follow up on the babies to ensure they are discharged peacefully.

Deputy Nursing Officer Veronica Koomson, who accompanied MTN staff during the donation, expressed gratitude for the company’s renewed commitment. She noted that some mothers are so financially constrained that they struggle to afford basic items like diapers, and the annual support has eased burdens for both mothers and hospital staff.

Senior Staff Midwife Gifty Efua Aggrey also thanked MTN and appealed to NGOs and well-meaning Ghanaians to assist the hospital with beds and other pressing needs.

Some of the mothers, including Sandra Ali and Hamziaa Shaibu, expressed surprise and gratitude, saying they never expected such support. They thanked MTN and prayed for blessings upon the company for its generosity.