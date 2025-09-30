MTN dominates as Ghana stocks rise in GH¢8.4m session

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) extended its recent rally on Monday, September 29, 2025, with both benchmark indices posting solid gains as MTN Ghana once again dominated trading activity during session 7059.

The GSE Composite Index climbed 41.85 points to close at 8,161.85, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index advanced 39.64 points to settle at 3,790.98. Year-to-date, the Composite Index has gained 0.67%, reflecting the market’s gradual recovery from earlier volatility.

Trading volumes reached 2.07 million shares valued at GH¢8.37 million, with telecommunications giant MTN Ghana accounting for the lion’s share of activity. The company, trading under ticker MTNGH, saw 1.79 million shares change hands worth GH¢7.78 million—representing roughly 87% of total session turnover.

This concentration of trading in a single counter continues a pattern that has characterised recent sessions, raising questions about market breadth even as headline indices advance. When one stock dominates to this extent, gains in the broader indices may not reflect widespread investor confidence across the market.

Banking stocks provided the session’s second layer of activity. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) recorded 158,240 shares traded at GH¢142,416, while Republic Bank Ghana (RBGH) saw 28,177 shares worth GH¢33,812 cross the trading floor.

Price movements told an interesting story beyond the volume concentration. TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana (TOTAL) surged GH¢1.51 to close at GH¢37.00, up from GH¢35.49—a gain that suggests renewed investor interest in the energy sector. Enterprise Group (EGH) advanced GH¢1.00 to GH¢12.00, while Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) edged up GH¢0.07 to GH¢14.10.

These gains across different sectors—energy, insurance, and banking—indicate that Monday’s positive sentiment wasn’t entirely dependent on MTN’s performance, though the telecommunications company clearly drove the headlines.

Market capitalisation stood at GH¢162.35 billion at session close, with AngloGold Ashanti leading individual companies at GH¢18.64 billion, followed by MTN Ghana at GH¢57.58 billion and Tullow Oil at GH¢17.43 billion. The presence of two mining and energy companies among the top three by capitalisation underscores Ghana’s resource-driven economy and investor preferences for commodity-linked equities.

Trading on the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) remained thin, with only Intravenous Infusions Limited (IIL) recording activity—48,098 shares valued at GH¢2,405. The odd lot market, designed for small-volume transactions, showed zero activity across all 31 listed equities.

The broader context matters here. GSE data from late September shows the Composite Index has climbed 10.64% over the past month and gained 85.39% compared to the same period last year, suggesting sustained momentum despite occasional volatility.

However, trading values remain modest compared to earlier periods. September 23 saw significantly higher volumes with total turnover soaring compared to subsequent sessions, indicating that liquidity ebbs and flows based on large institutional moves rather than consistent retail participation.

For investors, Monday’s session reinforced familiar themes. MTN continues to serve as the market’s primary liquidity provider, banking stocks attract steady interest from domestic investors, and price movements remain choppy outside the handful of heavily traded counters.

The challenge ahead involves broadening market participation beyond these established favourites. With 30 companies listed on the main market, the concentration of trading in three or four stocks suggests many listed firms struggle to attract investor attention regardless of their fundamentals.

Looking forward, market watchers will be monitoring whether recent index gains translate into sustained trading activity across more counters, or if concentration in MTN and a few banking stocks continues to define the exchange’s character. The difference matters for capital formation and the exchange’s ability to serve its broader economic function.

For now, though, the direction remains positive. Both benchmark indices closed Monday in the green, market capitalisation held steady above GH¢162 billion, and investor sentiment—at least toward select blue chips—appears constructive heading into the final quarter of 2025.