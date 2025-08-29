MTN defends communication over leadership changes during investor meetings

MTN Group has rejected criticism that it failed to adequately explain recent leadership changes to stakeholders, maintaining that the rationale was clearly communicated through multiple channels following its August 18 interim results.

The telecommunications giant was responding to a Business Day editorial questioning disclosure around board and executive shifts. MTN said the changes resulted from a strategic board review aimed at strengthening execution over the next three to five years, extending beyond its current 2025 strategy.

Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita emphasized continuity in the leadership team during the results presentation. “The same team that has been executing is still the same team that we’ve appointed to take the strategy forward. Some people have been moved around in terms of different roles, but the aim is still to create value as we look three to five years out,” he said.

MTN highlighted that it published a separate Stock Exchange News Service announcement detailing the strategic review and operating model changes alongside its financial results. The company said this formed part of comprehensive disclosure efforts including media briefings, investor calls, and employee communications.

The operator also referenced its new Y’ello Chair podcast, produced with Business Day, which explored the leadership shifts and was made available on its corporate website.

MTN’s leadership is currently conducting its half-year results roadshow, having completed South African engagements and preparing for meetings in the UK and US. The group said discussions with major shareholders have confirmed that the changes are strategic and aligned with medium-term objectives.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to transparent communication with stakeholders in line with regulatory requirements and best practices.