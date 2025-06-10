MTN Customer Breaks Loyalty Record, Wins Dubai Trip for His Mother

A loyal MTN customer has won a fully sponsored round-trip ticket to Dubai for his mother, courtesy of MTN Ghana in partnership with Emirates Airlines.

The heartwarming reward was the grand prize in the recently concluded Mother’s Day MTN Rewards campaign, which aimed to honour the invaluable contributions of mothers by turning loyalty into life-changing experiences.

The ultimate winner, Bernard Yaw Nkrumah, emerged at the top of over 2,000 participants after redeeming the highest number of loyalty points—an impressive 1,255,000—through the MTN Rewards platform. His remarkable effort secured the exclusive prize: Accra–Dubai–Accra flight tickets on Emirates Airlines, specially designated for his mother, Mary Odum.

The award ceremony was held in Accra on Tuesday, where Bernard received his prize amid cheers and applause from MTN officials, partners, and fellow customers.

Loyalty That Pays Off

Unlike many reward campaigns driven by chance, MTN clarified that this promotion was strictly merit-based. The winner was determined solely by the number of loyalty points redeemed, without any form of lucky draw or raffle.

The Mother’s Day campaign, launched on May 10, 2025, was designed to celebrate women on the MTN network. It offered customers access to electronic gadgets and MTN-branded souvenirs through the MyMTN App.

To qualify for the grand prize, customers had to engage digitally by redeeming their loyalty points via the app. While some participants redeemed several items, it was the total number of points redeemed—not the number of items—that ultimately determined the winner.

In addition to the top prize, seven other high-performing customers were rewarded with valuable electronic appliances and MTN-branded souvenirs as part of the appreciation drive.

Data-Driven Gifting

Speaking at the ceremony, Sandra Oduro Antwi, Acting Senior Manager for Consumer at MTN Ghana, highlighted the purpose and success of the initiative.

“MTN Rewards is not just about gifts—it’s about recognizing loyalty and using customer insights to deliver what truly matters,” she explained. “Whether it’s voice, data, or lifestyle experiences, we want every customer to feel seen and valued.”

She revealed that MTN continues to expand its partner network to enhance the range of benefits available to customers. “We are onboarding more partners so that no matter where our customers are, they can tap into exclusive discounts and offers.”

One of the standout benefits currently available through the MTN Rewards platform is a discount of up to 12% on Emirates flights. Other notable partners include Airport View Hotel and selected lifestyle brands.

Not Just a One-Off

Emphasizing the long-term nature of the initiative, she noted that MTN Rewards is an ongoing program designed to consistently offer value to prepaid customers beyond seasonal campaigns.

“We’ve had successful tactical campaigns for Black Friday, Christmas, and now Mother’s Day. Next is Father’s Day, launching on June 15,” she announced. “But our rewards platform remains active throughout the year, rewarding customers for their everyday use of MTN services.”

She encouraged customers to continue engaging with the MyMTN App, which serves as the central hub for all offers under the MTN Rewards program.

“Keep using MTN—the more you use, the more you get. And just like Bernard, you could be the next customer flying off to a dream destination,” she added.

A Shared Vision

Also speaking at the event, Cecil Tenkorang, Sales Manager for Ghana and Ivory Coast at Emirates Airline, praised the partnership with MTN as one grounded in a shared vision of rewarding customer loyalty in meaningful ways.

“Since the inception of this partnership in 2014, Emirates has worked closely with MTN to provide exclusive offers and travel opportunities to customers across Ghana,” he said.

He described the collaboration as a strategic way to connect customers to premium travel experiences while building stronger engagement through the MTN Rewards platform.

A Dream Come True

For Bernard Yaw Nkrumah, winning the grand prize was not just a personal victory—it was a heartfelt gesture of gratitude to his mother.

“I’m very happy and excited about today—not just for myself, but for my entire family,” he said, holding the symbolic Emirates boarding pass. “This is something special I’ve always wanted to do for my mother, and MTN made it possible.”

As MTN prepares to unveil its next wave of rewards for Father’s Day, Bernard’s story serves as a reminder of how loyalty, technology, and a bit of appreciation can combine to create moments that truly matter.

