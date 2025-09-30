MTN Commits to Boost Ghana’s eSports Industry

MTN Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the country’s fast-growing eSports industry, pledging to make gaming more affordable and accessible.

The commitment was announced at the MTN DigiFest 2025 Gaming Focused Group Session in Accra, which brought together industry leaders, gamers, policymakers, and technology advocates.

The forum highlighted both the opportunities and challenges shaping Ghana’s eSports landscape, while also stressing the urgent need for a national policy framework.

MTN’s Commitment to Gamers

Mr Yaw Antwi Boadu , Manager for Video and Gaming at MTN Ghana, said the company’s robust digital infrastructure already powers the country’s gaming ecosystem.

He disclosed that MTN is considering the introduction of specialized gaming data packages to reduce costs for players and ensure wider participation.

“Our internet infrastructure is already powering the industry. The next step will be to provide tailored packages that allow gamers to take full advantage of eSports. It is a request we take seriously and will consider internally,” Boadi said.

He emphasized that MTN’s involvement is proactive rather than reactive. “Even before the community speaks to us, we have seen where eSports is going, and we want to be part of it. We do not need to be convinced to support,” he added.

Mr Boadu said the company sees eSports as part of its broader mission of digital inclusion. “Gaming is no longer just for fun. It is part of the digital economy, and investing in it means creating opportunities for the youth,” he said.

Push for National Policy

Despite steady growth in the sector, stakeholders say the absence of a government-backed framework remains a critical gap.

The CEO of PopOut/Esports Academy and Vice President of the Esports Association of Ghana, Maximus Ametorgoh, urged government to take action by recognizing eSports as a mainstream economic and sporting activity.

“eSports is unique because it cuts across education, entertainment and sports. Some countries already have policies in place, but Ghana does not. We are engaging regulators such as the National Communications Authority and the National Sports Authority to work on a framework,” Ametorgoh said.

He stressed that eSports must not be confused with gambling. “Betting is a game of chance. With eSports, you must play, train and use your skills to win. It is simply the electronic version of traditional sports such as football, basketball and racing,” he explained.

Global Lessons

Ametorgoh highlighted how Ghana has already gained international attention through MTN’s sponsorship of Conquest, one of the country’s largest eSports events.

He also recalled Ghana’s participation in the African Confederation of Digital Sports in Morocco and Afro-Arab competitions, where Ghanaian players competed against professional international teams.

He noted that global investments in eSports point to its growing scale and importance. Saudi Arabia, for example, has committed over $60 billion to the sector in the next decade, while the recently held eSports World Cup in Riyadh offered a record prize pool of $70 million.

“When you come 20th in some of these competitions, you can still walk away with $5,000. This is an opportunity Ghana cannot afford to ignore,” Ametorgoh said.

A Growing Domestic Market

Data presented at the forum revealed the size of Ghana’s domestic gaming market. Out of a population of 34.7 million, over 24 million are internet users, and about 8.8 million engage with gaming platforms. The country already has more than one million console owners.

Gaming has now overtaken video-on-demand, e-publishing, and music to become the leading digital media expenditure in Ghana. Globally, video games are projected to surpass $500 billion in revenue by 2030, outpacing the combined income of movies and music.

“The gaming industry is multidisciplinary, and everyone can find a role from developers, coders and animators to sound designers, commentators, journalists, content creators and even cosplayers,” Ametorgoh explained.

“This is not just about entertainment,” Ametorgoh concluded. “It is about positioning Ghana in a multi-billion-dollar global industry that can generate jobs, nurture talent and drive innovation.”

Barriers to Growth

Mr Kwesi Hayford, President of the Esports Association of Ghana, pointed out that the cost of data, gaming equipment, and software updates often discourages players from pursuing competitive gaming.

“Imagine buying a game for $100 and still having to spend extra on massive updates, sometimes as large as 60GB. We need support from partners like MTN to negotiate with PlayStation and Xbox, and even offer off-peak data packages,” Hayford said.

He added that professionalizing the sector is equally important. “Gamers must organize themselves by forming registered teams. This is what allows access to sponsorships, scholarships and international tournaments,” he noted.

Women in Gaming

The General Secretary of the Esports Association of Ghana and Team Manager of PlayProvince, Dabi Diamond, also shared her experience moving from semi-professional gamer to administrator.

She said more women are entering the industry not just as players but also as managers, organizers, and media professionals.

“Beyond players and tournaments, there’s an entire ecosystem of organizers, shout casters, and production teams. Thankfully, many individuals who began as gamers are now stepping into crucial roles behind the scenes,” she said.

Diamond emphasized that this trend is helping to diversify the industry while creating new opportunities for women within Ghana’s digital economy.

Driving Jobs and Innovation

eSports goes beyond competition, serving as a driver of jobs, skills, and innovation. The industry touches several sectors including IT development, media production, creative arts, and entrepreneurship.

The path forward

The DigiFest 2025 Gaming Session ended with a strong consensus: Ghana has the talent, infrastructure, and market to become a continental hub for eSports, but the sector needs a clear government framework and stronger partnerships.

Stakeholders called on regulators, policymakers, and private-sector players to collaborate in shaping an agenda that integrates eSports into Ghana’s wider digital transformation strategy.