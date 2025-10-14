MTN Climbs Forbes Employer Rankings for Fifth Straight Year

MTN Group has secured its place among Forbes’ World’s Best Employers for the fifth consecutive year, jumping 101 positions to rank 166th globally while claiming third place in the Telecommunications Services and Cable Supplier category.

The achievement represents more than just another accolade for Africa’s largest mobile operator. It signals sustained commitment to workplace culture at a time when many companies struggle to maintain employee satisfaction amid rapid technological change and economic pressures.

The ranking draws from feedback provided by over 300,000 employees across more than 50 countries, evaluating companies on leadership quality, workplace culture, and overall employee satisfaction. For MTN, which employs over 17,500 people across its operations, the recognition validates its “Live Y’ello” philosophy centered on care, integrity, agility, respect, and inclusion.

Ralph Mupita, MTN Group’s President and CEO, attributed the success directly to the company’s workforce. “This achievement is a reflection of the incredible people who make MTN what it is,” he said. “Our people are the driving force behind the group’s mission to enable digital and financial inclusion across the continent.”

It’s language that could easily sound like corporate boilerplate, except that climbing 101 places in a global ranking suggests something substantive is happening internally. Companies don’t make that kind of leap through public relations statements alone. They do it by creating conditions that make employees willing to give positive feedback when surveyed independently.

The company’s employee experience is anchored in what it calls the Live Inspired Employee Value Promise, a framework designed to help staff grow, innovate, and thrive within a supportive environment. Whether that translates to meaningful career development or just sounds good in press releases depends on who you ask, but the Forbes methodology at least attempts to capture genuine employee sentiment rather than management aspirations.

Paul Norman, MTN Group’s Chief Human Resources Officer, emphasized the importance of inclusivity and support. “This recognition from Forbes is a powerful testament to the value our 17,500 plus people place in being part of the MTN journey,” he said. “It affirms the importance of creating a workplace built on inclusivity, support, and personal growth.”

Among non-financial companies in South Africa, MTN emerged as the top performer, ranking as the country’s fourth-best employer overall. That positioning matters in a competitive market where telecommunications companies are simultaneously trying to attract technical talent while managing large operational workforces across diverse geographies.

The company continues investing in employee wellbeing, diversity, and professional growth, positioning itself as not just a telecommunications leader but also a model employer across Africa and beyond. Whether those investments produce measurable returns is harder to quantify than subscriber numbers or revenue growth, but employee retention and satisfaction metrics increasingly influence long-term company performance.

What makes MTN’s consistent presence on the Forbes list noteworthy is the sustained nature of the recognition. Making the list once could be coincidence or a particularly good year. Five consecutive appearances, with improving rankings, suggests systematic attention to workplace culture rather than sporadic initiatives that fade when leadership priorities shift.

The telecommunications sector faces particular challenges in maintaining employee satisfaction. Technology changes rapidly, competitive pressures are intense, regulatory environments vary dramatically across markets, and customer expectations continue rising. Companies that can keep employees engaged and motivated despite these pressures tend to outperform competitors over time.

MTN’s approach prioritizes collaboration, creativity, and continuous development across its markets, according to company statements. How that plays out in practice varies by location and role, but the overall trajectory reflected in the Forbes rankings indicates the strategy is resonating with enough employees to move the needle in global comparisons.

The recognition comes at a time when MTN is pushing ambitious digital and financial inclusion agendas across Africa, initiatives that require not just technical infrastructure but also motivated teams willing to solve complex problems in challenging environments. You can’t execute those strategies effectively if your workforce is disengaged or looking for opportunities elsewhere.

For a company operating across 19 African markets with vastly different labor conditions, regulatory frameworks, and cultural expectations, maintaining consistent employee satisfaction standards represents a significant operational achievement. It’s much easier to build great workplace culture in a single location than to replicate it across diverse geographies.

Whether MTN can maintain this momentum as the company navigates ongoing digital transformation, intensifying competition, and evolving market dynamics remains to be seen. But for now, the Forbes recognition suggests the company has figured out how to keep a large, geographically dispersed workforce sufficiently satisfied to speak positively when independent researchers come asking questions.