MTN Claims Top Mobile Internet Performance in Ghana for 2025

MTN Ghana has been declared the best performing mobile Internet service provider in the country for 2025, according to independent testing platform nPerf’s annual barometer released Tuesday.

The telecommunications operator achieved a score of 21,915 nPoints in the comprehensive assessment, leading across multiple performance categories including download speeds, upload speeds, web browsing, and video streaming capabilities.

MTN recorded download speeds of 10.09 megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speeds of 4.93 Mbps, significantly outpacing competitors in both categories. The operator also topped browsing performance at 19.63 percent and video streaming at 62.76 percent, demonstrating what nPerf described as balanced performance across all usage scenarios.

Vodafone Ghana secured second place with 15,004 nPoints, though it achieved the best latency performance in the sector at 125.24 milliseconds. This metric makes the network particularly suitable for online gaming and real time communications, according to the report. Vodafone recorded download speeds of 3.82 Mbps and upload speeds of 3.78 Mbps.

AirtelTigo finished third with 8,721 nPoints, delivering download speeds of 3.50 Mbps and securing second place in latency performance at 203.91 milliseconds.

The assessment, which analyzed data from 12,049 tests conducted through the nPerf application on Android and iOS devices between January 1 and December 31, 2025, evaluated providers across download and upload speeds, latency, web browsing efficiency, and streaming quality.

“The Ghanaian market demonstrates strong competition with operators delivering increasingly capable mobile services, particularly for streaming and real time applications,” said Sébastien de Rosbo, Chief Executive Officer of nPerf.

In 4G network performance specifically, MTN maintained its leadership position with a score of 24,579 nPoints compared to Vodafone’s 18,208 nPoints. MTN achieved 4G download speeds of 11.78 Mbps and upload speeds of 5.85 Mbps.

The nPerf barometer measures overall connection quality experienced by users through a scoring system expressed in nPoints, which incorporates all relevant performance indicators. The platform prioritizes test quality and statistical precision, achieving 1.5 percent precision for absolute values and one percentage point for percentage based results.

Ghana’s mobile Internet sector recorded an average score of 15,213 nPoints across all providers evaluated in the study.