MTN Chief Targets Africa Digital Inclusion

MTN Group chief executive Ralph Mupita positioned Ghana as central to the telecommunications giant’s continental strategy while outlining ambitious plans for artificial intelligence deployment across Africa’s emerging markets.

The Johannesburg-listed company reported strong service revenue growth of 22.4 percent in the first half of 2025, with data services expanding 34.3 percent and financial technology revenue climbing 24.9 percent, Mupita told industry stakeholders during Sunday’s Bright Conversations series in Accra.

The Zimbabwean executive emphasized Ghana’s strategic importance within MTN’s 16-market African operations during the thought leadership event moderated by journalist Emefa Apau. He described the West African nation as driving digital and financial inclusion across the continent.

“Ghana is central to driving digital and financial inclusion on the continent,” Mupita said during his courtesy visit to key stakeholders. The company serves 288 million customers across 18 African markets, making it the continent’s largest mobile network operator.

MTN Group reported its strongest performance in nearly eight years, with Ghana contributing significantly to the success, according to Mupita. He credited the local team, customers and stakeholders while acknowledging a decade-long journey ahead to achieve full digital inclusion across Africa.

Looking beyond the company’s current Ambition 2025 strategy, Mupita announced plans to consolidate operations around three core areas: connectivity, financial technology and digital infrastructure. He identified expanding high-quality home connectivity and preparing Africa for artificial intelligence technologies as the next frontier.

The CEO addressed regulatory challenges facing telecommunications operators across the continent, emphasizing governments’ crucial role in creating investment-friendly frameworks. He called for spectrum availability at reasonable costs and consistent regulatory policies.

Mupita specifically praised Ghana’s recent telecommunications reforms, including spectrum releases and data volume increases mandated by Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George. The reforms have supported improved operational performance across the sector.

On consumer affordability concerns, Mupita assured stakeholders that MTN continues exploring innovative cost-reduction strategies while maintaining infrastructure investment. He referenced recent industry research suggesting that retiring older 3G technology could significantly reduce operational costs and improve service quality.

The executive’s visit comes as Africa’s digital economy is projected to reach two trillion dollars by 2030, with mobile money services and data consumption driving growth across MTN’s operations. The company’s MoMo platform serves 63.2 million monthly active users across its markets.

Ghana’s importance to MTN’s continental strategy reflects broader digital transformation trends, with mobile financial services becoming increasingly critical to economic inclusion across sub-Saharan Africa.