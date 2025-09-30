MTN Chief Says Platforms, Not Pipes, Will Define Telecom Future

The telecommunications industry is undergoing a fundamental shift, and Ghana’s largest mobile operator believes the companies that understand this transformation will be the ones that survive.

Stephen Blewett, chief executive of MTN Ghana, made the case Tuesday that artificial intelligence, coding skills, and digital innovation, not just network infrastructure, will determine which telecom companies thrive in the coming years.

Speaking on an Accra radio station, Blewett emphasized that while telecom networks remain essential infrastructure, the real value creation happens with the platforms and solutions built on top of those networks. It’s a significant shift in thinking for an industry that has traditionally measured success by subscriber numbers and network coverage.

“The real growth in telecoms won’t just come from providing connectivity,” he said. “It will come from the platforms, solutions and innovations built on top of those networks. Think about it, Facebook, WhatsApp and Uber, none of these would exist without the network. That’s where the future lies.”

The observation isn’t just philosophical. MTN Ghana’s parent company has been actively restructuring its business model to reflect this reality, separating its mobile money operations from traditional GSM services to unlock value and drive faster innovation in digital financial services.

Blewett, who assumed leadership of MTN Ghana in April 2024, has been pushing this platform-focused vision since taking the helm. His recent appointment as chair of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications for 2025/2026 positions him to influence sector-wide thinking about where the industry needs to go.

The CEO’s comments reflect MTN’s broader Ambition 2025 strategy, which anchors the company’s future on building what it calls “the largest and most valuable platform business” in Africa. That strategy includes driving platform development, improving home connectivity, leveraging AI applications, and encouraging greater app adoption for fintech users.

The strategy isn’t just corporate speak. MTN has identified five growth platforms: MoMo for fintech solutions, Ayoba for digital services, enterprise offerings, network-as-a-service, and Chenosis as an API marketplace. Each represents a move beyond simply selling airtime and data.

“At MTN, we’re not just chasing profits, we are chasing impact,” Blewett said. “Our goal is to create opportunities, to enable young people, businesses, and communities to thrive in a digital economy.”

The emphasis on AI and coding skills reflects growing recognition that telecom companies need to think like tech companies if they want to remain relevant. Ghana’s telecom operators can no longer simply provide the pipes through which digital services flow, they need to own some of those services themselves.

MTN Group recently concluded its inaugural Fintech Summit in Johannesburg with plans to transform Africa’s digital financial landscape through a comprehensive digital-first strategy, moving beyond basic financial inclusion toward wealth creation for 283 million active users across the continent.

For Ghana specifically, this platform focus carries particular significance. The country’s mobile money ecosystem has become arguably Africa’s most developed outside Kenya, with MoMo transactions forming a crucial part of daily economic activity. MTN dominates this space, giving it a foundation to build additional services.

Blewett noted that telecommunications will remain central to economic and social transformation precisely because networks provide the backbone enabling other sectors to innovate. But he’s also acknowledging that owning the backbone alone isn’t enough anymore.

The shift has practical implications for how telecom companies recruit, train, and retain talent. If platforms and AI-driven solutions define future growth, telecom operators need software engineers, data scientists, and product managers, not just network engineers and customer service representatives.

It also changes how investors should value telecom companies. Traditional metrics like average revenue per user and network coverage remain important, but platform adoption rates, fintech transaction volumes, and API usage statistics increasingly matter more for understanding long-term value creation.

The challenge is execution. Building successful digital platforms requires different capabilities than running telecom networks. Facebook, WhatsApp, and Uber succeeded because they focused exclusively on creating exceptional user experiences without worrying about infrastructure. Telecom companies trying to do both face inherent conflicts.

MTN’s approach has been to separate businesses where possible, allowing fintech operations to move faster without being constrained by traditional telecom decision-making processes. Whether this model succeeds remains to be seen, but the logic makes sense.

Ghana’s broader digital economy ambitions align well with Blewett’s vision. The country has positioned itself as a potential AI leader in Africa, with government and industry leaders pushing for investment in digital infrastructure and skills development. Telecom companies that embrace this agenda could benefit significantly.

However, challenges remain. Ghana’s 5G rollout faces delays related to regulatory processes, low device accessibility, and continued reliance on older network infrastructure. Without modern networks, building sophisticated digital platforms becomes harder.

There’s also the question of profitability. Platform businesses often require heavy upfront investment with uncertain returns. Telecom operators accustomed to steady cash flows from voice and data services may struggle with the different economics of digital platforms.

Blewett’s comments suggest MTN Ghana understands these challenges but believes the transformation is necessary regardless. The alternative, remaining purely a connectivity provider—looks increasingly unattractive as data pricing faces downward pressure and competition intensifies.

The emphasis on young innovators makes strategic sense. Ghana has a growing tech ecosystem with developers and entrepreneurs creating solutions for local markets. If MTN can become the platform these innovators build on, it positions the company at the center of digital innovation rather than on the periphery.

“AI and coding are not just buzzwords but engines of future growth,” Blewett said, reinforcing his belief that technology skills will define competitive advantage in telecommunications going forward.

The real test will be whether MTN can execute this vision while maintaining its core business. Telecom networks still need investment, maintenance, and expansion. Balancing platform innovation with infrastructure reliability requires careful resource allocation and management attention.

What’s clear is that Blewett is staking MTN Ghana’s future on becoming more than a traditional telco. Whether investors, regulators, and customers embrace this transformation will determine if the bet pays off. But staying purely in the connectivity business increasingly looks like the riskier option.