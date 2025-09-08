MTN Chief Praises Ghana’s Digital Reforms

Africa’s largest mobile network operator MTN Group has positioned Ghana as central to its continental expansion strategy, with CEO Ralph Mupita praising the country’s telecommunications reforms during a high-profile industry dialogue in Accra.

The South African-listed company reported strong first-half results, with Ghana playing an important role in the 4.7 percent subscriber growth across Africa, Mupita said during the latest Bright Conversations series at MTN House on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean executive emphasized Ghana’s strategic importance within MTN’s 16-market African footprint during the thought leadership event moderated by journalist Emefa Apau. The company now serves over 300 million subscribers across the continent, marking what Mupita described as the strongest performance in nearly eight years.

“Ghana is central to driving digital and financial inclusion on the continent,” Mupita told industry stakeholders during his courtesy visit to the West African nation. He credited Ghana’s team, customers and stakeholders for contributing significantly to MTN Group’s recent success.

The telecommunications giant plans to consolidate operations around three core areas: connectivity, financial technology and digital infrastructure as it moves beyond its current Ambition 2025 strategy. Mupita highlighted expanding high-quality home connectivity and preparing Africa for artificial intelligence technologies as the next frontier.

On regulatory environment, the MTN chief stressed governments’ crucial role in creating investment-friendly frameworks. He called for spectrum availability at reasonable costs and consistent regulatory policies, noting that predictable markets attract capital investment.

Mupita specifically commended Ghana’s ongoing reforms and praised Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George for advancing the digital economy agenda. The praise comes as regulatory reforms in Ghana have supported MTN’s strong operational delivery and improved profit margins.

Addressing consumer demands for affordable data and devices, Mupita assured that MTN continues exploring innovative cost-reduction strategies. He referenced a recent GSMA report suggesting that retiring older 3G technology could significantly reduce operational costs while improving service quality.

The executive acknowledged the decade-long journey ahead to achieve full digital and financial inclusion across Africa, despite recent strong performance indicators. MTN operates across 18 African markets and maintains its position as the continent’s largest mobile network operator.

Ghana’s importance to MTN’s strategy reflects broader continental trends toward digital transformation, with mobile money services and data consumption driving growth across the company’s African operations.