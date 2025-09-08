MTN CEO Calls Digital Skills Essential as Reading and Math

MTN Group Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita has declared digital skills a foundational capability equivalent to traditional literacy and numeracy, urging African parents and educators to prioritize coding and artificial intelligence literacy for youth development.

Speaking during the MTN Bright Conversations series in Accra, Mupita emphasized that digital competencies provide the foundation for relevance and business creation in Africa’s evolving economy. He positioned these skills as critical tools for young people to thrive in what he described as the continent’s digital economy still at the “beginning of the beginning.”

The MTN CEO explained that coding, artificial intelligence literacy, and other technology-driven skills are no longer optional but essential for African youth to compete globally and create their own opportunities. His remarks come as MTN reported strong first-half 2025 performance with 63.2 million mobile money active users and nearly 300 million subscribers across Africa.

The Johannesburg-listed company reported service revenue growth of 22.4 percent in the first half of 2025, with data services expanding 34.3 percent and financial technology revenue climbing 24.9 percent. These results underscore the business case for digital skills development across MTN’s African markets.

Mupita framed digital literacy beyond technical competencies to encompass digital problem-solving, entrepreneurship, and innovation capabilities. He argued that deliberate action from both public and private sectors is essential to scale connectivity, financial inclusion, and innovation across the continent.

Speaking at the Bright Conversations series, Mupita outlined how regulatory predictability drives investment in emerging markets as the company reported 4.7% subscriber growth. This regulatory stability enables the infrastructure investments necessary for widespread digital skills adoption.

The CEO highlighted Ghana’s strategic importance to MTN Group, noting that strong performance in the country contributed significantly to the company’s robust half-year results. He hailed Ghana as central to MTN Group’s and Africa’s digital future, urging bold action on 5G, financial inclusion and cyber resilience.

Mupita touched on the need for fiscal policy reforms, sufficient spectrum resources to meet surging demand for data services, reliable grid power, and digital skills development to drive structural growth of the digital economy. These foundational elements support the ecosystem required for digital skills to translate into economic opportunities.

Investment in infrastructure, cyber resilience, and access to emerging technologies such as 5G remains essential for young people to fully leverage digital opportunities. Mupita stressed that without these enablers, digital skills training alone cannot achieve its transformative potential.

The emphasis on digital skills comes as Africa faces significant youth unemployment challenges. By positioning coding and AI literacy as pathways to self-reliance and economic empowerment, MTN’s leadership advocates for educational approaches that align with emerging economic realities.

MTN’s network now supports 193 million smartphones with 65.2% smartphone penetration, providing the infrastructure foundation for widespread digital skills application. This connectivity enables young people to immediately apply acquired digital competencies in real-world contexts.

The call for digital skills prioritization reflects broader recognition of technology’s central role in Africa’s economic future. As traditional employment models evolve, digital competencies increasingly determine individual and national competitiveness in global markets.

MTN’s mobile money transaction volumes rose 14.5 percent to 11.1 billion, while transaction values grew 45.4 percent to $212.2 billion, demonstrating the scale of digital economic activity across the company’s markets. This growth validates the economic significance of digital skills for participating in modern financial systems.

The MTN CEO’s message resonates with broader continental initiatives promoting digital transformation. Success in building digital skills capacity could position Africa as a significant player in the global digital economy rather than merely a consumer of external innovations.

For educators and policymakers, Mupita’s framework suggests fundamental shifts in educational priorities. Traditional academic models must integrate digital competencies as core subjects rather than optional supplements to prepare students for increasingly digital economies.