MTN Backs Digital Skills Training to Tackle Youth Unemployment in Ghana

MTN Ghana is pushing digital literacy as a direct answer to the country’s youth unemployment challenge.

The telecom giant says it is strategically investing in training programs designed to prepare young people for a technology-driven economy.

Chief Finance Officer Antoinette Kwofie made the announcement at a youth summit in Tamale. She pointed to initiatives like the MTN Skills Academy, which offers tools for both employment and entrepreneurship. Kwofie encouraged attendees to see digital platforms not just for entertainment, but as a serious pathway to creating jobs and solving local problems.

The event, organized by the Martha Inspires Foundation, brought together students, youth groups, and officials for mentorship and career guidance. It highlights a growing collaboration between private companies and government to address skills gaps.

A deputy CEO of the National Youth Authority echoed the sentiment, stressing that partnerships with firms like MTN are crucial for national efforts to reduce youth joblessness. For many students in attendance, the summit provided more than just advice. One student said it gave her the confidence to make informed decisions about her future career.