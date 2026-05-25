MTN and Airtel Race to Partner Starlink in Uganda After Approval

Uganda’s two dominant telecom operators, MTN and Airtel, are moving in parallel to integrate Starlink satellite connectivity into their networks following the Uganda Communications Commission’s (UCC) provisional licensing of the SpaceX-owned service on May 14, in what analysts describe as a defining moment for East Africa’s digital infrastructure landscape.

MTN Group is in discussions with the SpaceX subsidiary to support last-mile connectivity in Uganda and Zambia. MTN Uganda chairman Charles Mbire said such a collaboration would be mutually beneficial, extending services to unserved areas that would help GSM operators meet their licence obligations for nationwide coverage at lower cost.

“This service is a game changer in extending connectivity to remote and hard-to-reach areas,” said Airtel Uganda Chief Executive and Managing Director Soumendra Sahu, citing the Buvuma Islands and Murchison Falls National Park as priority deployment zones.

Airtel Uganda confirmed it had entered the technical testing phase for Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell service, a system that allows standard mobile phones to connect directly to satellites without specialised hardware or satellite dishes. The Uganda rollout is the first East African activation of a wider Airtel Africa-Starlink agreement signed in December 2025, which covers all 14 African markets where Airtel Africa operates and its 174 million customers.

MTN’s partnership discussions reflect a dramatic reversal in industry posture. When Starlink first sought African market entry, incumbent operators feared it would erode their customer bases. Mbire made clear that MTN’s primary concern is now regulatory equity rather than existential competition, arguing that Starlink must operate under the same tax framework as licensed GSM operators.

Starlink services had already been informally accessible in Uganda through roaming subscriptions activated in neighbouring countries where the company held operating licences. Ugandan regulators ordered the suspension of those arrangements earlier this year ahead of the country’s January general election. The formal provisional licence, granted after more than a year of regulatory negotiations, requires Starlink to establish a physical presence in Uganda, register customer devices locally and maintain technical and legal support operations within the country.

Security concerns over the technology remain active within Ugandan government circles. Telecom engineers note that while GSM phones can reportedly be traced to within a radius of about five metres, Starlink satellite terminals can only be detected within a wider radius of two to three kilometres, potentially making users harder to locate when necessary.

Starlink’s standalone consumer offerings remain expensive relative to average incomes across much of Sub-Saharan Africa, with hardware costs exceeding $300 and monthly subscriptions around $50 in markets where the service is available. The telco partnership model changes that calculus somewhat, since the service would be offered as an add-on to existing Airtel plans rather than a standalone product, but exact pricing for African markets has not yet been announced.

Rival satellite-to-mobile initiatives involving AST SpaceMobile, in partnership with Vodafone and Vodacom, are pursuing similar technology, signalling that the contest to extend mobile coverage via low-earth orbit satellites across Africa is intensifying across multiple operator relationships simultaneously.