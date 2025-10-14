MTN, Absa, Mobile Web Ghana Equip Ghana’s Future Tech Women

The MTN Ghana Foundation, in collaboration with Absa Bank Ghana and Mobile Web Ghana, has successfully organized the 2025 Girl Code Hackathon, bringing together 100 young women from tertiary institutions across Ghana to develop innovative tech solutions and promote gender inclusion in the digital space.

The two-day event, held in Accra, concluded with Lockedin emerging as the overall winner, while Real Woman and A Connect placed second and third, respectively.

Each member of the winning teams received a tablet, keyboard, wireless mouse, headset and book, while the top two teams also earned internship opportunities with AmaliTech, a German technology company.

Empowering the Next Generation of Female Innovators

Robert Kuzoe, Senior Manager for the MTN Ghana Foundation, said the hackathon was designed to empower young women to explore opportunities in technology and bridge the gender gap in digital innovation.

“We partnered with Absa and Mobile Web Ghana because this initiative aligns with our commitment to digital inclusion,” he said. “The Girl Code Hackathon brings together tertiary students to identify societal problems and develop practical solutions. It is about empowerment, encouraging young women to explore their potential in fields often considered male-dominated such as FinTech, cybersecurity and coding.”

Mr. Kuzoe emphasized that the hackathon is not just a competition but a long-term empowerment platform.

“Even though some teams will emerge winners, every participant gains valuable skills and exposure,” he added. “This initiative prepares them for the future, making them more marketable by the time they complete school. MTN, Absa and other partners may even adopt some of the solutions developed here.”

He further noted that this year’s edition builds on last year’s success and will remain a key annual event on the Foundation’s calendar.

Building Skills for the Digital Future

Florence Toffa, Director of Mobile Web Ghana, explained that the hackathon, organised in partnership with Girl Code South Africa, Absa and MTN Ghana Foundation, focuses on equipping young women with practical, industry-ready digital skills.

“This year’s theme focuses on solving Africa’s problems at the intersection of FinTech, cybersecurity and AI,” she said. “Over two days, participants have been coding, brainstorming and developing real-world solutions through teamwork and design thinking.”

She commended the participants’ creativity, highlighting innovative projects such as medication reminder apps, blood donation systems and cybersecurity education platforms.

“The enthusiasm and innovation from these young women have been remarkable,” Ms. Toffa said. “They have shown that technology can be a tool for change and that women belong at the heart of digital transformation.”

She added that since its launch in 2024, the Girl Code Hackathon has created internship and employment opportunities and continues to inspire women to pursue STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) careers.

Private Sector Support for Women in Tech

Anita Afawubo Twum-Ampofo, Head of Technology and Service Management at Absa Bank Ghana, said the bank’s sponsorship aligns with its Ready to Work programme, which equips young people with employable skills.

“Absa’s support for the Girl Code Hackathon reflects our commitment to building the next generation of women in tech,” she said. “We want to address the ‘leaky pipeline’ problem where many women drop out of technology programmes by encouraging more to stay and thrive in the digital economy.”

She praised the participants for their phenomenal presentations and innovative thinking, describing them as evidence of Ghana’s growing potential in artificial intelligence and digital innovation.

“The concepts these ladies have developed are amazing,” she added. “Supporting them strengthens Ghana’s employable tech talent base and advances gender inclusion in technology.”

Twum-Ampofo emphasized that Absa’s commitment to empowering women in technology remains strong. “The results from this year’s hackathon will guide our future investment in similar initiatives,” she stated.

A Launch Pad for the Future

David Narh, Manager for Digital Growth at MTN Ghana and one of the judges, described the hackathon as a launch pad for the future.

“The participants ranged from concept-stage developers to those with fully developed products ready for market,” he said. “This is more than a hackathon; it is a springboard for the next generation of female digital innovators in Ghana.”

He added that MTN plans to support some of the promising innovations through mentorship and possible adoption within its operations.