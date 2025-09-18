Mrunal Thakur Graces India’s Biggest Jewellery Awards Night

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur brought star power to the 14th National Jewellery Awards at Mumbai’s prestigious Jio World Convention Centre, as India’s jewellery industry celebrated exceptional craftsmanship and innovation.

The glamorous evening, hosted by the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council, honored excellence across 31 categories spanning the entire jewellery value chain. The awards are often considered the Oscars of the jewellery industry, recognizing outstanding achievement from emerging designers to established brands.

Thakur, known for her roles in films like “Super 30” and “Sita Ramam,” charmed the audience with personal insights about her jewellery preferences. The actress revealed her deep connection to traditional pieces, particularly nose pins, which hold special significance as gifts from her grandfather.

“I like different jewellery at different times—heavy pieces during festive moods and lightweight ones with western outfits,” Thakur shared during the ceremony. Her presence elevated the event’s prestige, with industry leaders praising her natural grace and genuine appreciation for craftsmanship.

The awards showcased India’s diverse jewellery landscape, with winners representing major cities from Bengaluru to Kolkata. Arjunaa Jewellers from Bengaluru claimed the prestigious “Bride’s Pride” gold bridal jewellery category, while Mohanlal Narayandas Jewellers from Bikaner won in the diamond and colour stone bridal segment.

Regional representation dominated the winners’ list, with Jaipur’s Raniwala Jewellers securing the Polki/Jadau bridal category and Kanpur’s Kays Jewels claiming the couture jewellery prize. This geographic spread reflects the awards’ commitment to recognizing talent across India’s jewellery manufacturing hubs.

Platinum jewellery recognition went to Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited from Coimbatore, highlighting the growing importance of alternative precious metals in contemporary design. The category demonstrates evolving consumer preferences beyond traditional gold and diamond pieces.

Chairman Rajesh Rokde emphasized the awards’ significance as the industry’s highest honor. He noted record participation levels, with the highest number of entries in the event’s history making jury selection particularly challenging.

“The National Jewellery Awards celebrate the finest in design, craftsmanship, and innovation,” Rokde stated. “Having Mrunal Thakur present the awards added elegance and star power, beautifully highlighting the achievements of our talented jewellery community.”

Vice Chairman Avinash Gupta highlighted the awards’ inclusive nature, celebrating contributors from emerging designers to established metropolitan retailers. The diversity of submissions reflected the industry’s evolving aspirations and commitment to innovation.

The ceremony featured specialized categories recognizing different jewellery types, from traditional Paramparik designs to contemporary 9-to-5 workplace jewellery. Men’s jewellery and sterling silver categories reflected changing market dynamics and consumer preferences.

Student awards recognized ten emerging talents from various institutes, emphasizing the industry’s investment in future generations. These awards highlight educational institutions’ role in nurturing design talent and maintaining craft traditions.

Design awards honored both traditional hand-sketch artists and modern CAD/Procreate specialists. Kavitha Rajendra won the hand-sketch category while Viral Panchal claimed the digital design recognition, showcasing the industry’s embrace of both heritage and technology.

Store awards recognized excellence across India’s four regions, with winners from Solan, Bengaluru, Pune, and Guwahati demonstrating retail excellence. These awards acknowledge the crucial role retailers play in connecting artisan craftsmanship with consumers.

The event’s partnership structure reflected industry collaboration, with support from organizations including the Gemological Institute of America, Platinum Guild India, and various logistics and security partners. This ecosystem approach demonstrates the integrated nature of India’s jewellery industry.

Convenor Sunil Poddar described the awards as celebrating the industry’s soul, paying tribute to thousands of artisans, designers, and entrepreneurs shaping India’s jewellery legacy. He particularly praised student participation, viewing their work as representing the future of Indian jewellery.

Joint Convenor Rupesh Tambi emphasized the awards’ role in uniting legacy brands with emerging talent. The energy and participation levels in 2025 reportedly exceeded previous years, reflecting growing industry confidence and creative ambition.

The World Gold Council’s presentation of the awards adds international credibility to the recognition program. This partnership demonstrates global acknowledgment of Indian craftsmanship and design excellence.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Member Smt. Chitra Kishor Wagh’s presence added governmental recognition to the celebration. Political attendance highlights the jewellery industry’s economic significance to Maharashtra and India’s broader economy.

The event coincided with the India Gem & Jewellery Show, creating a comprehensive industry celebration. This timing maximizes networking opportunities and showcases Indian jewellery excellence to domestic and international buyers.

Categories spanning different price points and materials ensure recognition across market segments. From affordable silver pieces to luxury diamond creations, the awards celebrate diversity in design and accessibility.

The emphasis on bridal jewellery categories reflects this segment’s continued importance in Indian jewellery consumption. Multiple bridal categories acknowledge different regional styles and precious metal preferences.

IDT Gemological Laboratories Worldwide’s role as the powering partner adds scientific credibility to the evaluation process. Professional gemological assessment ensures winners meet rigorous quality and authenticity standards.

The ceremony’s location at Jio World Convention Centre positions the awards among India’s premier industry events. The venue’s modern facilities and prestigious location enhance the awards’ profile and participant experience.

Looking ahead, the awards’ growing participation and recognition suggest continued expansion. The platform’s success in celebrating excellence while nurturing emerging talent positions it as a crucial industry institution.

The celebration concluded with industry participants energized and inspired, ready to continue crafting India’s jewellery future. The combination of traditional craftsmanship recognition and innovation celebration ensures the awards’ relevance for evolving market demands.