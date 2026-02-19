“Mr President, We Are Also Ghanaians”- Prampram Kingmakers Plead For Justice Over Unresolved Chieftaincy Murders

Some aggrieved kingmakers of the Prampram Traditional Area in the Greater Accra Region have appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to intervene in what they describe as prolonged silence and a lukewarm approach by state authorities towards unresolved chieftaincy-related murders in the area.

According to the kingmakers, their confidence in the current government’s commitment to justice is gradually waning, particularly over what they allege is the failure of the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice to expedite court proceedings against suspects standing trial for a number of chieftaincy-related killings in Prampram.

Addressing a press conference in Prampram, the kingmakers questioned why persons they described as key suspects, including Nene Tetteh Wakah II, a self-styled chief of Prampram, and his alleged associates, Shamo Sackey and Neizer Osabutey, continue to walk freely despite what they claim is police evidence linking them to the 2021 murder of Nene Ayeh Otusekrom, a Head of Family of the Kley Tsokunya Clan.

They further stated that the same incident left two other victims, Tawiah Nyumu and Nene Tettey Kwadzo, severely injured and incapacitated to date.

The kingmakers expressed concern that although an AK-47 rifle was allegedly retrieved from the accused persons, including Nene Tetteh Wakah II, and tendered during court proceedings, the case is, in their view, being handled with undue leniency by both the police and state prosecutors, considering the gravity of the offence and the use of a prohibited firearm.

They also decried what they described as undue delays in the trial of Nene Tetteh Wakah II and eight others who are facing charges in connection with the 2021 murder of another kingmaker, stressing that the slow pace of prosecution continues to deepen tensions within the traditional area.

According to the aggrieved kingmakers, successive governments have failed to decisively deal with what they termed the activities of Michael Quarcopome Packer, also known as Nene Tetteh Wakah, whom they accuse of being linked to multiple chieftaincy-related murders in Prampram. They argued that since his emergence on the chieftaincy scene, the town has experienced persistent unrest and stagnation in development.

They further questioned how Nene Tetteh Wakah, whom they claim lost a legal challenge at the National House of Chiefs over his legitimacy due to lack of royal lineage, could later be recognised/gazetted by the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and even elevated to the position of Vice President of the House.

The kingmakers therefore appealed directly to President Mahama to intervene and ensure that justice is served, noting that their faith in his leadership informed their unanimous endorsement of his candidature during the 2024 General Elections.

They warned that the perceived inaction by the Attorney-General’s Department and the police hierarchy risks creating the impression that Prampram and its people are being treated as second-class citizens.

According to them, the NDC government, under President Mahama, must take urgent steps to restore confidence by ensuring justice for the people of Prampram and bringing lasting peace to the traditional area.