Mr Eazi Reveals He Coined Detty December Phrase in 2016

Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has revealed the origins of his popular December festival, Detty December. Speaking at his Detty Rave concert in Accra, the Afrobeats artist claimed he created the phrase in 2016 while working as a show promoter in Ghana.

Mr Eazi stated that while working as a show promoter with his friends, he suggested they call their December event Detty December. Hashtag Detty December. The singer added that in 2016, he and his team invented Detty December, describing it as a movement all about going back to your roots, having fun and enjoying life intentionally.

According to Mr Eazi, the festival transcends individual celebrity. He emphasized that Detty December is bigger than him and bigger than anybody, declaring that Detty December is for all of us. The annual event has since become a major cultural and entertainment phenomenon across West Africa, drawing fans from Nigeria, Ghana, and beyond.

The revelation comes as Detty Rave 2025 served as the official closing party for Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL). Held beneath a towering neon lit Choplife Griot Mask sculpture, the event transformed into a historic night of philanthropy, high octane performances, and major infrastructure announcements. The seventh edition took place on Spintex Road in Accra, running from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. and drawing thousands of attendees.

The lineup was kept largely under wraps, but the crowd was sent into a frenzy by a series of unannounced heavyweights taking the stage, including J Hus, Shallipopi, and King Promise. Nigerian superstar Davido swapped his microphone for the turntables in one of the night’s most talked about moments, taking over DJ duties before inviting viral Ghanaian dancer AnanzoJ onstage.

The spirit of Choplife was felt directly by the audience. Known for his generosity, Mr Eazi handed out a total of GH₵30,000 to fans throughout the night, rewarding the energy of those who stood at the forefront of the celebration. Despite the massive scale and high profile guest list, the event was praised for its seamless organization, a feat often difficult to achieve during the busy Detty December period.

Looking to the future, Mr Eazi announced plans to invest $2 million in a 3,000 capacity creative venue in Ghana. He called on the Ghana Tourism Authority to provide land for the project, noting that such infrastructure is vital for the continued growth of African entertainment. The announcement underscores his commitment to building permanent cultural spaces beyond annual events.

The phrase Detty December has become synonymous with festivities and parties associated with the Christmas holidays in Nigeria, evolving into a staple slang term used across West Africa and the diaspora. The term now represents a broader cultural movement centered on celebration, homecoming, and reconnecting with African roots during the December holiday season.

In 2019, the term sparked controversy after Deola Art Alade, a Nigerian entrepreneur and wife of singer Darey Art Alade, secured a legal trademark for Detty December. The move drew significant backlash from Nigerians who viewed the slang as a shared cultural expression rather than a corporate brand. Many argued that the phrase had become part of the collective vocabulary and should not be owned by any single entity.

Mr Eazi’s claim to coining the phrase adds a new dimension to the ongoing conversation about cultural ownership and the commercialization of popular slang. However, his emphasis that Detty December belongs to everyone suggests he views the movement as community property rather than personal intellectual property.

The singer and entrepreneur began his career as a show promoter in Ghana before transitioning to music. His work as a promoter in Accra during the mid 2010s positioned him at the intersection of West African entertainment culture, allowing him to observe and shape emerging trends in the region’s nightlife and festival scene.

Mr Eazi has built a reputation not only as a musician but also as a cultural entrepreneur investing in African creative industries. His company emPawa Africa has supported emerging artists across the continent, while his various business ventures focus on building sustainable infrastructure for African entertainment.

The Detty Rave series has become one of the most anticipated events on the West African entertainment calendar. Each edition features a carefully curated mix of established and emerging artists, creating a platform for cultural exchange between Nigeria, Ghana, and the broader African diaspora. The event’s success has inspired similar December festivals across the region.

As the final notes rang out under the neon mask, Detty Rave 2025 cemented its status not just as a party but as a pivotal moment for African entertainment. The combination of world class performances, philanthropic gestures, and major infrastructure announcements demonstrated Mr Eazi’s vision for transforming temporary celebrations into lasting cultural institutions.

The event highlighted the pan African spirit behind the Detty December movement, with artists and fans from multiple countries coming together to celebrate shared cultural heritage. This cross border unity has become a defining characteristic of the December festivities, reinforcing the idea that African creativity transcends national boundaries.

Mr Eazi’s revelation about coining Detty December comes at a time when African artists and entrepreneurs are increasingly asserting ownership over cultural innovations that have gained global recognition. The conversation reflects broader debates about cultural attribution, intellectual property, and the commodification of African cultural expressions in the global entertainment industry.