Mr Eazi Pledges Two Million Dollars for Event Venues in Accra

Nigerian musician and businessman Mr Eazi has announced his intention to build an indoor and outdoor event centre in Ghana, with the project’s future hinging on the provision of land by tourism authorities.

The artist made the declaration while performing at Detty Rave in Accra on December 28, 2025. He challenged Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) officials to provide suitable land for the ambitious project, pledging to commit substantial funding to launch the development.

“I want to tell Ghana Tourism that we need proper venues for events in Accra. I want to tell Ghana tourism that I need land for an outdoor and an indoor venue. Ghana Tourism, if you think I am joking, I will drop the first $2 million,” Mr Eazi announced from the stage.

He outlined plans to construct a rave park alongside a 3,000 capacity indoor venue where event organizers can host parties and concerts. The musician emphasized his commitment by offering to provide the initial two million dollar investment to demonstrate the seriousness of his proposal.

The announcement comes as Detty Rave continues to grow as a cornerstone of Ghana’s entertainment calendar. The 2025 event took place at Untamed Empire featuring African dance music artists including Spinall, Chichi DJ, Ciza and Mr Eazi himself.

Mr Eazi launched the first Detty Rave in 2017, drawing a crowd of 3,500 attendees. Recent editions have attracted significantly larger audiences, with attendance estimates ranging from 11,000 to 25,000 people, making it one of the most prominent dance music festivals on the continent.

The festival has become central to Ghana’s Detty December phenomenon, which originated from Mr Eazi’s first event in 2017 and has evolved into a nationwide celebration attracting locals, diaspora Ghanaians and international visitors. The month long festivities generate significant economic activity across hospitality, transport and retail sectors.

Ghana’s entertainment infrastructure has faced ongoing challenges accommodating the surge in events during the festive season. Industry stakeholders have repeatedly called for purpose built venues capable of hosting large scale concerts and festivals with proper sound systems, lighting and crowd management facilities.

Mr Eazi’s proposal addresses this gap by offering private investment in permanent event infrastructure. His track record in developing Detty Rave from a modest gathering into a major cultural event lends credibility to the venue development initiative.

The musician’s call to Ghana Tourism Authority represents a direct appeal to government agencies responsible for supporting the country’s growing entertainment and tourism sectors. Whether officials will respond with land allocation remains to be seen, but the public pledge puts pressure on authorities to facilitate such investments.

Since its start in 2018, Detty Rave has played a role in expanding Ghana’s event offerings, particularly within the Detty December cycle, helping position Accra as a hub for music and cultural gatherings.