Mr Eazi declares readiness to lead any African country as president

Nigerian Afrobeats star and entrepreneur Mr Eazi has sparked continental conversation after announcing he’s ready to run for president of any African country seeking young, forward thinking leadership.

The singer, whose real name is Oluwatosin Ajibade, made the unexpected declaration in a video shared on Snapchat on Saturday, positioning himself as the kind of leader Africa’s youth have been yearning for. His announcement comes months after his highly publicized wedding to Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, in ceremonies spanning Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland.

“I have been thinking about it. I think it’s time to share it with you guys,” Mr Eazi began in the viral clip. “Some of you might be from some country, specifically in Africa, and you’re looking for a president; a young president, a president that’s not looking for money, that’s not looking for power, that’s forward thinking, young, active, and that can move your country better.”

The 34 year old artist then made his pitch explicit. “So I’m just officially putting myself forward for presidency of whatever country. If you know that your country needs me as their president, put the flag,” he stated, inviting his millions of followers across social media to endorse his candidacy by sharing their national flags.

Whether the announcement represents serious political ambition or provocative commentary on Africa’s leadership challenges remains unclear. Mr Eazi didn’t specify which country he’d prefer leading or outline any policy positions beyond general references to youth, forward thinking, and not pursuing power or wealth.

His entrepreneurial credentials extend beyond music. Through emPawa Africa, a platform he founded, the singer has invested in discovering and supporting emerging musical talents across the continent. The initiative has backed artists from multiple African countries, demonstrating his pan African interests beyond Nigeria’s borders.

Mr Eazi’s influence in shaping contemporary African music proves substantial. His songs blend Afrobeats with highlife, creating sounds that have resonated internationally. This musical success, combined with business ventures, gives him recognition across demographic and national boundaries that traditional politicians might envy.

However, musical fame and political leadership require vastly different skill sets. Running a country involves navigating complex bureaucracies, managing competing interests, understanding economic policy details, and making difficult decisions with limited information under intense pressure. Entertainment success doesn’t automatically translate to governance competence.

The singer’s claim that he’s “not looking for money” might surprise some observers given his marriage into one of Africa’s wealthiest families. Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi married in multiple ceremonies throughout 2025, including a civil wedding in Monaco on May 9 and a traditional Yoruba wedding in Dubai on July 5. His connection to the Otedola fortune complicates assertions about not seeking wealth.

Social media reactions to his announcement varied widely. Some users embraced the idea enthusiastically, suggesting countries like Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya could benefit from his leadership. Others dismissed it as celebrity posturing disconnected from governance realities. Still others questioned whether Africa needs more leaders making bold declarations without substantive plans.

His timing proves interesting given widespread youth frustration with African political leadership. Across the continent, young people increasingly express dissatisfaction with older politicians they view as corrupt, out of touch, or more interested in power retention than development. Mr Eazi’s pitch speaks directly to these sentiments.

Yet translating popular frustration into actual political movement requires more than celebrity recognition and general appeals to youth and progress. It demands organizational capacity, policy expertise, political coalition building, and sustained commitment beyond social media announcements.

Africa has seen entertainers transition to politics before, with mixed results. George Weah’s journey from football stardom to Liberia’s presidency demonstrates that sports and entertainment celebrities can win elections. However, his presidency faced criticism for governance challenges that fame and good intentions couldn’t overcome alone.

Mr Eazi’s emPawa Africa work shows capacity for building institutions and executing long term visions beyond performing. The platform has distributed grants, provided training, and created opportunities for African artists who might otherwise lack access to resources. This organizational experience matters more for political leadership than musical talent.

His statement that he’s “not looking for power” contradicts the basic nature of seeking presidential office. The presidency represents concentrated political power by definition. Perhaps he meant he wouldn’t abuse power or prioritize maintaining it over serving constituents, but the phrasing reveals potential naivety about governance realities.

The video’s informal Snapchat delivery suggests Mr Eazi may not be launching a formal campaign immediately. Presidential runs require substantial preparation including policy development, team building, fundraising, and strategic planning. A casual social media announcement rarely precedes serious political ventures.

Still, the conversation his declaration sparked matters regardless of his seriousness. Young Africans discussing what qualities they want in leaders, what changes they demand, and whether unconventional candidates might serve better than traditional politicians represents healthy democratic engagement.

Whether any African country actually “needs” Mr Eazi as president depends on countless factors he didn’t address. Different nations face unique challenges requiring specific expertise, relationships, and understanding. A one size fits all presidential candidacy ignores these realities.

His followers who responded by sharing their country’s flags demonstrated enthusiasm for alternatives to current leadership. That enthusiasm reflects genuine dissatisfaction with governance across much of Africa. The question remains whether celebrity appeals to youth and change constitute sufficient platforms for actual governance.

Mr Eazi’s announcement will likely fade from headlines quickly unless he follows with concrete actions indicating serious political intentions. Social media declarations generate temporary buzz, but presidential campaigns demand sustained effort, detailed planning, and willingness to face intense scrutiny.

For now, Africa has another celebrity declaring readiness to lead without specifying where, when, or how. Whether that declaration represents the beginning of genuine political engagement or simply provocative commentary testing public reactions remains to be seen. Either way, it’s sparked conversations about leadership, youth participation, and what Africa’s political future should look like.