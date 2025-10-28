MPs Supporting Flagbearer Hopefuls Has Not Affected Parliament Work, Says Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin says New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament openly supporting flagbearer candidates has not disrupted caucus unity or parliamentary work, despite 63 of 87 MPs declaring for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Afenyo-Markin told Accra-based Joy News that public endorsements by MPs in the party’s flagbearership race have not affected how the caucus functions together in Parliament.

He revealed that he had initially discussed with colleagues the importance of not declaring support publicly. However, some MPs made a case for announcing their preferred candidates, assuring him they would campaign decorously.

“I do not think that has affected the way we work in Parliament as a caucus,” Afenyo-Markin stated.

The Minority Leader indicated he does not intend to declare support for any candidate, explaining that his role includes unifying the party after the 2026 presidential primaries. He noted that maintaining neutrality is essential for any candidate to trust him as part of the team working toward party unity following the primaries.

According to available information, 63 out of 87 New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament have publicly declared their support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the flagbearership contest. The extent of support for other candidates among the remaining 24 MPs remains unclear.

The New Patriotic Party is expected to hold presidential primaries in 2026 to select its candidate for future elections. The public endorsements by sitting MPs represent a significant show of parliamentary support for Bawumia’s candidacy within the party structure.