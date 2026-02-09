MPC Member Cites Global Economic Strength for Policy Rate Cut

A member of the Bank of Ghana Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) who supported reducing the policy rate from 18 percent to 15.5 percent has said global economic conditions justify the measured easing stance adopted by the central bank.

The unnamed committee member, whose remarks were published on Monday, February 3, 2026, noted that global economic activity remained solid in 2025 and is projected to grow by 3.3 percent in 2026 according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The committee member explained that declining inflation across major economies prompted most central banks to loosen monetary policy, creating improved global financial conditions that support Ghana’s external position and domestic recovery.

Four members of the seven-person committee voted to reduce the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 15.5 percent at the 128th MPC meeting held from January 26 to 28, 2026, while two members proposed a further reduction to 15 percent.

According to the member, global inflation continued moderating toward central bank targets in major economies, creating space for gradual monetary easing and supporting improved global financing conditions during 2025.

The committee member emphasized that a weaker United States dollar and elevated commodity prices, particularly gold, have supported Ghana’s external position and reinforced the domestic economic recovery.

Ghana recorded a current account surplus of 9.1 billion dollars at end December 2025, compared with 1.5 billion dollars surplus recorded during the same period in 2024, driven primarily by strong gold exports.

The MPC member noted that domestic economic activity recorded robust growth, with the Composite Index of Economic Activity (CIEA) signaling a strong pick up in November 2025, while both consumer and business confidence surveys improved significantly.

The committee member stated that the latest inflation forecast and six-month ahead survey-based inflation expectations indicate headline inflation is broadly expected to remain within the medium-term target band, barring potential spillover risks from utility price adjustments and commodity market volatility.

The member voted for a measured 250 basis points reduction to 15.5 percent, which was deemed appropriate to support economic activity without jeopardizing price stability.

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama announced the rate cut on January 28, 2026, bringing the policy rate to its lowest level in four years since January 2022.

Headline inflation declined sharply from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 5.4 percent in December 2025, driven by tight monetary policy, fiscal consolidation and currency appreciation against major trading partners.

The overall fiscal deficit narrowed to 0.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by November 2025, well below the target, while public debt declined sharply to 45.5 percent of GDP from 63.1 percent recorded a year earlier.

Gross international reserves rose to 13.8 billion dollars, equivalent to 5.7 months of import cover, strengthening the cedi which appreciated significantly against major trading currencies in 2025 and remained stable in early 2026.