MP Warns Ghana Is Losing Its Reputation as Africa’s Peace Beacon

A member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee has sounded the alarm over Ghana’s steady slide down the Global Peace Index (GPI), calling on the government to take deliberate steps to reverse a trend that has seen the country fall from being one of Africa’s top peace performers to a distant seventh on the continent.

Ranking Member of the Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues on Sunday, April 26, said Ghana’s trajectory on the index is deeply troubling and demands urgent attention from the Executive.

“If you recall in 2021, according to the Global Peace Index, Ghana was touted as the second most peaceful country in Africa but today, we are no longer the second most peaceful,” he said.

The figures bear him out. Ghana ranked 61st globally in the 2025 GPI, down from 55th in 2024, 51st in 2023, and 40th in 2022, a consistent downward trajectory over four years. The 2025 report, published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), also shows Ghana falling to seventh place in Sub-Saharan Africa, behind Mauritius, Botswana, Namibia, The Gambia, Sierra Leone and Madagascar.

Rev. Fordjour argued that the decline is not simply about statistics but reflects a real deterioration in Ghana’s security environment that must be confronted honestly. He maintained that while Ghana is far from being an unsafe country, complacency is not an option. “We want to continue to suggest measures that should be taken on board by the Executive who are in charge such that we will regain our enviable position,” he said.

Beyond the peace rankings, the legislator raised a separate but connected concern: that security agencies are being deployed against critics rather than genuine threats. He cited the reported arrests of individuals including Baba Amando, Abronye, Obama Pokuase and Adenta Kumi, arguing that pursuing citizens for expressing unpopular views weakens democratic governance and distracts from real security priorities.

“In the case where we have real security to deal with and you are going after everybody who passes the slightest comment that you disagree with, that is not governance, that is intolerance,” he stated.

Rev. Fordjour also alleged that his own residence was searched without a warrant while he was raising concerns about suspicious aircraft entering Ghana’s airspace, a claim he said illustrates how security resources are being misdirected.

He urged President John Mahama and the administration’s security leadership to adopt greater tolerance for dissent, drawing on what he described as the more accommodating approaches of previous presidents, and to refocus attention on the substantive security challenges that affect ordinary Ghanaians.