MP Slams Health Ministry Over Two-Year Delay in Ambulance Repair

Parliament witnessed a sharp exchange on Friday, June 14, as Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, pressed the Minister for Health, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh on the government’s delays in repairing a damaged ambulance serving his constituency.

Dr. Agyemang raised the concern on the floor, questioning the Ministry’s plans to replace or repair the ambulance, which was involved in a road accident on November 7, 2023.

He further demanded clarity on steps being taken to ensure prompt insurance premium payments for the entire ambulance fleet to prevent similar delays in the future.

In response, the Minister for Health recounted the series of bureaucratic and insurance-related setbacks that have stalled the repair of the ambulance, registered GV 814-19.

The vehicle was transporting a patient from Koforidua when the crash occurred in the Eastern Region.

“After the accident, the vehicle was towed to a workshop and a police report was submitted to the insurance company,” the Minister explained. “However, assessment and repair work were significantly delayed due to non-payment of the full insurance premium during the period of the accident.”

Although the insurance company eventually authorized the repair after assessing the damage, it later halted payment, again citing outstanding premiums.

The Minister noted that negotiations with insurance brokers were held late last year in an attempt to resolve the issue.

“Currently, the body works on the ambulance are about 40% complete. But the garage is awaiting settlement from the insurer, which is still causing delays,” he said.

To address the persistent hold-up, the Minister has since directed the National Ambulance Service to cover the cost of the repairs directly, bypassing the insurance hurdles.

Dissatisfied with the progress, Dr. Agyemang pointed out that “nearly two years on, only 40% of a basic ambulance repair has been completed,” and emphasized that the Minister had failed to provide a concrete plan to ensure future premium payments are made on time.

The Minister, in his reply, admitted to systemic issues affecting multiple ambulances across the country. “This is not an isolated case. If we were to wait and pay the entire premium before resuming repairs, the delay would have been worse,” he said, justifying the directive for the National Ambulance Service to foot the bill.

The exchange highlighted ongoing challenges in Ghana’s emergency healthcare system, especially concerning maintenance of vital infrastructure like ambulances.

Stakeholders are now calling for a comprehensive review of insurance arrangements and government commitment to consistent funding to safeguard public health services.