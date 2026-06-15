MP: Sedina’s Conviction Valid Despite Absence From Trial

Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has pushed back on claims that Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu was denied a fair trial, saying legal representation in court made her 2024 conviction valid.

Tamakloe-Attionu, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), was convicted in 2024 on charges related to her tenure at the state agency. She returned to Ghana this week following an extradition process, and the circumstances of her trial have since become the subject of renewed public debate.

Speaking on Joy News, Awuah separated the matter into two distinct legal events. During the trial, he said, Tamakloe-Attionu was fully represented by a lawyer who challenged prosecution witnesses and filed legal processes on her behalf. The second event, legally separate, was her failure to present herself for custody after the court delivered its verdict and sentence.

“Let’s not throw dust into the eyes of the public,” he said, adding that the court evaluated all the evidence before reaching its judgment.

Awuah said the defence chose not to open a case or call witnesses, and argued that decision reflected legal strategy rather than a denial of justice. A defendant may require the state to prove its case without putting on a defence of their own.

The absence that mattered legally, he said, came after conviction. Once sentenced, Tamakloe-Attionu was required to report to prison authorities, and her failure to do so set off the extradition proceedings that eventually brought her back to Ghana.