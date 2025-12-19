MP Says Ghana Premier League Unattractive Due to Lack of Funding

Tafo MP Vincent Assafuah Ekow has described the Ghana Premier League as one of the most unattractive sporting activities in Africa, attributing the situation to insufficient funding for domestic football competitions.

Speaking during parliamentary debate on the Ghana Sports Fund Bill, the legislator said resources supposed to be used to fund sporting activities in the country remain inadequate. He argued that urgent funding is needed to make the Ghana Premier League a befitting competition capable of attracting greater interest.

Assafuah stated that the growing unattractiveness is because of lack of funding, adding that resources supposed to boost morale in terms of the Ghana Premier League are unavailable. He said it is on that basis that Parliament needs to pass the Sports Fund urgently.

The MP’s comments reflect longstanding concerns about the financial health of Ghana’s top-flight football league, which has struggled to attract sponsorship, maintain infrastructure standards and retain top talent in recent years. Clubs have frequently complained about inadequate revenue streams, forcing them to operate on minimal budgets while competing players migrate to better-funded leagues abroad.

The Ghana Sports Fund Bill under consideration is designed to create a dedicated financing mechanism for sports development in the country. Proponents argue that consistent, predictable funding would enable sporting organizations to plan investments, improve facilities and support athlete development programs that have suffered from irregular government allocations.

Parliament’s debate on the bill comes as Ghana’s sporting sector faces multiple challenges including deteriorating infrastructure, limited corporate sponsorship and declining public interest in domestic competitions. The proposed fund aims to address these systemic weaknesses by establishing a stable revenue source independent of annual budget allocations.

The Ghana Premier League has experienced significant difficulties attracting commercial partners in recent years, with previous title sponsors withdrawing due to financial constraints and disputes over broadcasting rights. The absence of major sponsorship has reduced prize money, lowered production quality of broadcasts and limited marketing resources available to promote the league.

Clubs operating in the league face revenue challenges across multiple streams. Gate receipts remain low due to poor stadium facilities and limited fan attendance, while merchandising and commercial partnerships generate minimal income compared to leagues in more developed markets. This financial pressure forces clubs to sell promising players early, undermining competitive quality.

The migration of talent represents a particularly acute problem for the league’s attractiveness. Young players who excel in domestic competition quickly attract interest from foreign clubs offering substantially higher wages and better career prospects. This talent drain leaves the Ghana Premier League with fewer star players capable of drawing crowds and generating excitement.

Infrastructure deficits also undermine the league’s appeal. Many clubs play in stadiums lacking basic amenities, with poor pitch conditions, inadequate seating and limited facilities for spectators. These conditions discourage attendance and make it difficult to attract broadcasters willing to pay meaningful rights fees.

Broadcasting arrangements for the Ghana Premier League have been unstable, with disputes over rights fees and distribution creating uncertainty for clubs dependent on broadcast revenue. Inconsistent coverage limits the league’s visibility and makes it harder to build sustained fan engagement, particularly among younger demographics accustomed to high-quality sports production.

The proposed Sports Fund could potentially address some of these challenges if designed to channel resources toward league operations, infrastructure improvements and marketing initiatives. However, the effectiveness of such funding would depend on governance structures ensuring transparent allocation and accountability in how resources are deployed.

Ghana’s football has historically been a source of national pride, with the Black Stars achieving continental success and producing players who excel at the highest levels of international football. However, domestic league performance has not matched the country’s broader football reputation, creating a disconnect between Ghana’s international standing and the health of its domestic competition.

Comparative analysis shows that more attractive African leagues have benefited from sustained investment, professional management and stable commercial partnerships. South Africa’s Premier Soccer League and Egypt’s Premier League, for instance, have maintained higher standards through consistent funding and better governance structures.

Whether passage of the Sports Fund Bill will translate into meaningful improvement for the Ghana Premier League remains to be seen. Legislation alone cannot address all the structural challenges facing domestic football, including governance weaknesses, limited commercial expertise and infrastructure gaps accumulated over years of underinvestment.

The MP’s intervention in the parliamentary debate signals political recognition that Ghana’s sporting sector requires urgent attention. How that recognition translates into effective policy implementation will determine whether the Ghana Premier League can reverse its decline and reclaim a position as an attractive, competitive football competition.