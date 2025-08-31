MP Questions Ridge Hospital Investigation Focus

A government lawmaker has criticized the official investigation into the Ridge Hospital incident, arguing that authorities have misplaced their focus by scrutinizing the injured nurse rather than addressing protocol violations by the social media personality involved.

Alexander Akwasi Acquah, who represents Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region, told reporters that the government should concentrate on addressing what he described as disrespectful behavior at the medical facility rather than questioning the victim’s account of her injuries.

The MP expressed surprise that the investigation report appears to challenge the nurse’s claim of arm dislocation rather than examining the conduct that led to the confrontation. He suggested this approach reflects poor judgment about the real issues at stake in the widely publicized incident.

Speaking to MyNewsGh.com during the one-week observation for the late Ernest Kumi in Wenchi, Acquah argued that the social media figure known as Ralph failed to observe proper courtesies expected at healthcare facilities. The MP condemned the incident while calling for broader condemnation from responsible citizens.

The investigation’s emphasis on medical details rather than behavioral issues has drawn criticism from various quarters. Acquah suggested that certain individuals who should have provided testimony to the investigating committee were not invited to participate, potentially limiting the scope of findings.

Despite his concerns about the investigation’s direction, the MP commended the health minister for establishing the committee to examine the incident. However, he urged officials to move beyond damage control toward addressing underlying problems with how public figures conduct themselves in institutional settings.

The Ridge Hospital incident has sparked broader discussions about respect for healthcare workers and appropriate behavior in medical environments. Healthcare professionals across Ghana have expressed solidarity with their colleague while calling for better protection against harassment and intimidation.

Acquah’s comments reflect frustration among some lawmakers about how the government has handled the controversy. Critics argue that focusing on technical medical details while downplaying behavioral issues sends the wrong message about accountability for public misconduct.

The MP’s intervention adds political dimension to what began as a healthcare workplace incident. His call for authorities to examine the social media personality’s conduct rather than questioning the nurse’s injuries suggests the controversy may have broader implications for how officials respond to similar incidents.

Public reaction to the Ridge Hospital incident has highlighted tensions between celebrity culture and professional standards in Ghana’s public institutions. Many citizens have expressed concern that high-profile individuals may receive preferential treatment when conflicts arise with civil servants.

The investigation’s findings could influence how healthcare facilities handle future incidents involving prominent personalities. Clear protocols for managing such situations might help prevent similar controversies while protecting both patients and medical staff.

Acquah’s criticism suggests that some government supporters believe the administration has mishandled public communications around the incident. His call for focusing on protocol violations rather than medical technicalities reflects concern about the political costs of appearing to side against healthcare workers.

The MP’s comments may prompt renewed examination of the investigation’s methodology and conclusions. Public pressure could force authorities to address behavioral issues that the original inquiry may have overlooked or minimized.