MP Questions Legality of Ofori-Atta Wanted Declaration

Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour-Awuah has challenged the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) declaration of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as wanted and its INTERPOL alert request.

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s The Forum on June 7, the lawyer-legislator described the actions as “problematic” and “legally questionable,” noting Ofori-Atta hasn’t been formally charged after four months of investigation.

“After four months, he is yet to be charged, and you are declaring to the world that he has been declared wanted—for what? This is my difficulty,” Baffour-Awuah stated.

The MP cited previous OSP investigations involving former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah and the La Bianca case, arguing the office has a pattern of publicizing investigations without conclusive outcomes.

“With Cecilia Dapaah, he made the whole country believe the woman had committed an offence… only to come back and say he didn’t have the mandate. He did the same with La Bianca,” Baffour-Awuah said. He criticized the OSP’s reliance on “public drama” rather than established legal procedures for evidence gathering.

Baffour-Awuah questioned why the OSP didn’t employ alternative engagement methods used previously, referencing the office’s overseas interaction with former President Mahama’s brother.

“Just as he did for President Mahama’s brother, he can also do same for Ken Ofori-Atta,” the MP argued, adding: “There are competent investigative bodies in this country… it becomes very ridiculous when you begin to sound helpless in this instance and hold press conferences to declare him wanted.”

INTERPOL Red Notices typically require formal criminal charges as prerequisite for issuance under international policing protocols.