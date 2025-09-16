MP Questions Azumah Resources Deal Transparency Issues

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Ekow Vincent Assafuah, has raised serious questions about transparency and due process surrounding the controversial $100 million Azumah Resources transaction with Engineers & Planners, citing analysis that challenges the legal basis of the purported ownership transfer.

The NPP legislator referenced findings by IMANI Africa’s Bright Simons indicating that the actual owners of the Black Volta gold mine, Ibaera Capital, were not parties to the share transfer that allegedly gave Engineers & Planners control of the strategic mining asset.

“The Azumah Resources–Engineers & Planners deal continues to raise serious questions about transparency and due process. As Bright Simons points out, the real owners of the mine, Ibaera, were not the ones who transferred the shares. Instead, the transfer was executed by an individual with no ownership stake and no legal or economic control of the company,” Assafuah stated on his social media platform.

The controversy centers on Engineers & Planners’ July 2025 announcement that it had secured $100 million from the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) to acquire the Black Volta goldmine, despite Azumah Resources’ claims that their agreement with E&P had been terminated in December 2024 due to unpaid obligations.

Bright Simons revealed that Azumah Resources is owned by Ibaera Capital, which insists it was not involved in any transfer deal, creating what he described as a “strange and bizarre confusion” that raises questions about EBID’s due diligence processes.

The dispute has escalated into a complex legal and commercial battle, with a Ghanaian High Court ruling in June 2025 reportedly upholding the validity of the original $100 million contract, effectively nullifying Azumah’s purported unilateral termination.

However, Azumah Resources clarified in September 2025 that no legal transfer of ownership or control had occurred, labelling E&P’s claims as “false and without any legal basis” while emphasizing that it remains the lawful owner and operator of the projects.

The financial stakes have intensified the controversy, with Engineers & Planners claiming to have pledged over $250 million in financial support while Azumah Resources contends that only $4 million has been received to date, casting doubt on E&P’s ability to fulfill its financial commitments.

Recent analysis suggests that only public financial institutions, including the ECOWAS Bank and state-owned Consolidated Bank Ghana, appear willing to fund E&P’s acquisition, raising questions about the commercial viability of the transaction from private sector perspectives.

MP Assafuah argued that the controversy highlights broader concerns about how strategic national assets are managed, suggesting that such developments erode public trust and raise doubts about whether the state adequately safeguards citizens’ interests.

“This development feeds into the larger narrative of how strategic national assets are being shuffled under questionable circumstances. At the very least, Ghanaians deserve clarity and accountability on transactions of this magnitude especially when they involve companies linked to powerful people in government,” Assafuah emphasized.

The reference to “powerful people in government” appears to allude to Engineers & Planners’ connection to Ibrahim Mahama, brother of President John Mahama, who has been identified as central to the controversy.

The dispute has created unusual dynamics within Ghana’s mining sector, with Azumah Resources publicly distancing itself from Bright Simons’ analysis despite the IMANI Vice President’s independent analytical stance being vindicated by subsequent developments.

During a detailed analysis on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Simons dissected the escalating saga, revealing how E&P’s publicly celebrated deal conflicts with Azumah Resources’ position that their agreement had been terminated due to unpaid obligations.

The controversy has attracted government attention, with authorities ordering Engineers & Planners and Azumah Resources to resolve their dispute within seven days, though the fundamental legal and ownership questions remain unresolved.

Legal experts suggest that the dispute highlights broader governance challenges in Ghana’s extractive sector, where complex ownership structures and political connections can create transparency deficits that undermine public confidence in resource management.

The Black Volta goldmine represents a significant strategic asset, with Azumah Resources having been unable to commence significant exploration activities from 1992 until 2022, contrary to lease agreement terms, and accumulating over $5 million in debts to the Ghana Revenue Authority and Minerals Commission.

Industry observers note that the controversy could influence future mining sector transactions, particularly regarding due diligence processes and transparency requirements for deals involving strategic national resources and political figures.

The ongoing dispute reflects broader tensions about resource governance in Ghana, where opposition figures increasingly question transaction processes involving assets with significant economic and strategic importance to national development.

Looking ahead, resolution of the Azumah Resources controversy may depend on clarifying fundamental questions about ownership, contractual validity, and the appropriate level of transparency required for transactions involving strategic national assets and politically connected entities.