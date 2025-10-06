MP Jerry Ahmed Shaib Commits Freshers’ Fund to Education, Cautions Students Against Immorality

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Weija-Gbawe Constituency, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has announced a substantial allocation from his Freshers’ Fund to support the educational needs of students in his constituency. The MP made the revelation on Saturday, October 4, 2025, while donating essential items to 1,000 students at the Gbawe Cluster of Schools compound.

​The items, which included high-density mattresses, trunks, school bags, and sanitary pads for girls, were distributed to students within the Weija-Gbawe Constituency and its environs who are preparing for school.

​”Today, we are looking at 1,000 to start,” MP Shaib stated, noting that the procurement was largely focused on catering to those transitioning into the boarding system, while also providing school bags and sanitary pads for all qualifiers. “We’ve had people coming here who are also saying that they have been placed in schools which are far from their homes, and so they may need some of these facilities for the purposes of boarding,” he explained.

​Focus on Quality and Future Support

​MP Shaib emphasised the quality of the donated items, particularly the mattresses. “I bought the highest density mattress so you can’t even fold it. And my intention is for them to go to school… and sleep well, I mean sleep in the sense that you have very crazy dreams. And I bought pillows for them as well, and trunks,” he said.

​He disclosed that the investment in this initial batch of donations was significant. “Having this one (High Density Student Mattress) is close to GHs 400.00 before the trunk, before the school bags, before the sanitary pads for the girls. So that’s a lot of money coming in,” he revealed, confirming the funds were allocated from the Freshers’ Fund.

​Looking ahead, the MP indicated that the fund’s support won’t end after secondary school. “The ones (students) that will do very well would also get them to do their tertiary and support them. So that is the mindset or the mind behind,” he added.

​A Strong Warning and Call to Concentration

​Taking the opportunity to address the students directly, the Weija-Gbawe Law Maker offered strong counsel, particularly in the wake of recent reports of misconduct in schools. He stressed the immense potential within each student.

​”I made them (students) understand that they can be presidents, they can be members of parliament. They can be ministers, they can be teachers, they can be professors, they can be lawyers. They can be journalists. All they need to do is to go and study hard and concentrate,” he advised.

​The MP issued a stern warning against negative influences, urging students to be vigilant.

* ​Boys were cautioned against engaging in drug use.

* ​Girls were advised to be “more careful about sexual acts that will not inhale to their family.”

* ​He also addressed the issue of teacher misconduct, telling students that if any teacher attempts to engage them in “immoral acts,” they “should not encourage them” and should “find ways of reporting.”

​Upholding the Law

​When asked about measures to protect children from the “few bad ones” within the school system, MP Shaib expressed confidence in the current educational leadership.

​”I know that the Minister of Education is one person… I see as a mentor. So I believe that whoever is going to be found foul of the law he is going to ensure that those persons will face the consequences,” he said. While acknowledging the need for due process—noting that the Minister is a legal practitioner and investigations are crucial—he stressed that the law must be applied to ensure students’ protection.

​The MP concluded his remarks by expressing his commitment to empowering the youth and reiterated his call for the beneficiaries to return and become community leaders after their education.

Speaking on behalf of his beneficiary son, Elder Agyemang Boateng, expressed his profound gratitude to the Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency for his kind gesture and seized the opportunity to admonish all beneficiaries to take good care of the items and remains studious as they embark on their secondary education

