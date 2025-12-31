MP for Asutifi North Organises Free Health Screening for Widows and the Aged

The Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Hon. Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, in collaboration with the Asutifi North Health Directorate, Jay’s Care Foundation and the Jacinta Foundation, has organised a free general health screening exercise for widows and the aged in the constituency.

The outreach programme, aimed at improving access to basic healthcare for vulnerable elders began on Monday, December 29, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. at the Number Two Durbar Grounds in Kenyasi, in the Ahafo Region.

According to the MP, the initiative forms part of efforts to promote preventive healthcare and early detection of common health conditions among elderly persons and widows who often face challenges accessing medical services.

Health services to be provided during the exercise include blood pressure checks, blood sugar testing for diabetes screening, and eye screening.

Qualified health professionals from the Asutifi North Health Directorate are expected to conduct the screenings and offer basic medical advice to participants.

Hon. Ebenezer Kwaku Addo said the programme reflects his commitment to the wellbeing of residents in the constituency, particularly the elderly and vulnerable, noting that early health checks can help prevent complications and improve quality of life.

Residents who require further information about the screening exercise have been encouraged to contact the organisers through the designated phone line or visit the Asutifi North District Assembly website.

The organisers have urged widows and elderly residents within Kenyasi and surrounding communities to take advantage of the free health screening and arrive early to ensure smooth participation.