MP for Amenfi Central Pleads with Government to Fix Key Roads in Constituency

The Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central, Hon. Joana Gyan Cudjoe, has made an urgent appeal to the government to prioritize the rehabilitation of several key roads in her constituency, beyond those already approved for repair.
Speaking in a plea that underscores the challenges faced by residents, Hon. Cudjoe highlighted 33 specific roads that are in dire need of fixing, emphasizing their importance to local commerce, education, and daily life. The roads, spread across various communities in Amenfi Central, have been plagued by poor conditions, hindering movement and economic activities.
The list of roads includes major routes such as:
Hon. Cudjoe stressed that these roads are vital for farmers transporting produce, students going to school, and overall community development. “Fixing these roads will significantly improve the lives of our people, boost trade, and open up the area for more investment,” she urged.
While acknowledging some progress with previously approved projects, the MP emphasized that much more needs to be done to address the infrastructure gap in Amenfi Central. She appealed to the government to consider the listed roads for hope, stating, “We are committed to working with the government to ensure these critical roads are fixed, as they are essential for the progress of our people.”
The appeal comes as part of broader efforts by Hon. Gyan Cudjoe to improve infrastructure in her constituency, following engagements with local communities and stakeholders.
The listed roads are:
1. Humgebire (Gate) through Ankwaso, Juabo, Wuratrem to Wasa Akropong
2. Wuratrem through Ankasie to Agona Amenfi
3. Pensanom through Obeng, Anakum, Amuni Dwirigum to Fuleso
4. Agona Amenfi through Kyenkyen Nkwanta, Agona Camp, Owusu Dapaa to Amonda
5. Kwabeng junction through KOFI Gyan, Kyeikrom to Ashiam
6. Agona Amenfi to Jedua Kesse
7. Manso Amenfi to Kwabuakrom
8. Manso Amenfi to Manso Manhyia
9. Dominase through Asuminam through Bredi to Kwakuboa
10. Nkwanta No 2 through Guabase through Ampontengkrom to Juabo
11. Ankasie through Donkorkrom to Jedua Asamang
12. Manso Amenfi to Subriho
13. Manso Amenfi to Antonsu
14. Manso Amenfi through Adidaase through Aku nkwanta through Antobam to Akyeamkrom
15. Manso Amenfi through Chichiso No 2 to Antobam
16. Agyakaamanso through Anomatoa to Beposo
17. Beposo Junction though Natiedi to Ayigbe
18. Sompre junction to Dwete
19. Kwakuboa to Kwabikrom
20. Juakwa to Ohihyeda
21. Dominase Nkwanta through Kokonkyea to Agyakaamanso
22. Dominase Nkwanta to Pramso
23. Ankasie to Amokrom
24. Jedua kese to Subriagya
25. Kyenkyenkwanta to Nuamakrom
26. Agona Amenfi through Agona camp to Bredi
27. Kwamang through Manukrom to Nkwantanan
28. Suroso to Supanso
29. Bonuama to Agave
30. Hiawa through WASSA Bekwai to Gyaboase
31. Nkakaa to Abuom
32. Pensanom Junction to Kramokrom
33. Agona Amenfi to Kwaadjeikrom.