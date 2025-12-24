MP for Amenfi Central Pleads with Government to Fix Key Roads in Constituency

The Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central, Hon. Joana Gyan Cudjoe, has made an urgent appeal to the government to prioritize the rehabilitation of several key roads in her constituency, beyond those already approved for repair.

Speaking in a plea that underscores the challenges faced by residents, Hon. Cudjoe highlighted 33 specific roads that are in dire need of fixing, emphasizing their importance to local commerce, education, and daily life. The roads, spread across various communities in Amenfi Central, have been plagued by poor conditions, hindering movement and economic activities.

The list of roads includes major routes such as:

Hon. Cudjoe stressed that these roads are vital for farmers transporting produce, students going to school, and overall community development. “Fixing these roads will significantly improve the lives of our people, boost trade, and open up the area for more investment,” she urged.

While acknowledging some progress with previously approved projects, the MP emphasized that much more needs to be done to address the infrastructure gap in Amenfi Central. She appealed to the government to consider the listed roads for hope, stating, “We are committed to working with the government to ensure these critical roads are fixed, as they are essential for the progress of our people.”

The appeal comes as part of broader efforts by Hon. Gyan Cudjoe to improve infrastructure in her constituency, following engagements with local communities and stakeholders.

The listed roads are:

1. Humgebire (Gate) through Ankwaso, Juabo, Wuratrem to Wasa Akropong

2. Wuratrem through Ankasie to Agona Amenfi

3. Pensanom through Obeng, Anakum, Amuni Dwirigum to Fuleso

4. Agona Amenfi through Kyenkyen Nkwanta, Agona Camp, Owusu Dapaa to Amonda

5. Kwabeng junction through KOFI Gyan, Kyeikrom to Ashiam

6. Agona Amenfi to Jedua Kesse

7. Manso Amenfi to Kwabuakrom

8. Manso Amenfi to Manso Manhyia

9. Dominase through Asuminam through Bredi to Kwakuboa

10. Nkwanta No 2 through Guabase through Ampontengkrom to Juabo

11. Ankasie through Donkorkrom to Jedua Asamang

12. Manso Amenfi to Subriho

13. Manso Amenfi to Antonsu

14. Manso Amenfi through Adidaase through Aku nkwanta through Antobam to Akyeamkrom

15. Manso Amenfi through Chichiso No 2 to Antobam

16. Agyakaamanso through Anomatoa to Beposo

17. Beposo Junction though Natiedi to Ayigbe

18. Sompre junction to Dwete

19. Kwakuboa to Kwabikrom

20. Juakwa to Ohihyeda

21. Dominase Nkwanta through Kokonkyea to Agyakaamanso

22. Dominase Nkwanta to Pramso

23. Ankasie to Amokrom

24. Jedua kese to Subriagya

25. Kyenkyenkwanta to Nuamakrom

26. Agona Amenfi through Agona camp to Bredi

27. Kwamang through Manukrom to Nkwantanan

28. Suroso to Supanso

29. Bonuama to Agave

30. Hiawa through WASSA Bekwai to Gyaboase

31. Nkakaa to Abuom

32. Pensanom Junction to Kramokrom

33. Agona Amenfi to Kwaadjeikrom.