MP Donates 10,000 Exercise Books And 5,000 Pens To Students

As part of the efforts to improve the quality and effective delivery of education in the constituency, the Member of Parliament for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Constituency, Mr. Bright Asamoah Brefo, donated 10,000 copies of branded exercise books and pens to students in the constituency.

According to the Legislator, the story of education was always written together with a teacher who believes, a leader who guides, a parent who encourages, and a child who dares to dream.

He said the destinies of nations have been written nothing more than paper and ink, so a child who opens one of the 10,000 books is not just filling pages but a future with possibilities.

The MP urged parents and teachers to make use of the educational materials donated to light the fire of curiosity and make reading and writing part of their homes for the pupils.

Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi 11, the President of the National House of Chiefs and Omanhene of the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council, on his part, thanked the MP for his overwhelming response to the needs and the pupils and appealed to companies, individuals, and other stakeholders to contribute towards better education in the municipality.

The Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Richard Boateng, appreciated the MPs’ support for education.