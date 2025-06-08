MP Defends Fuel Levy as Necessary for Ghana’s Energy Sector Fix

Ketu North MP Edem Agbana has justified Ghana’s new GHC1-per-litre fuel levy as essential for resolving the energy sector’s financial crisis.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s “The Big Issue” June 7, Agbana stated: “The challenge is fundamentally financial – we must raise money.”

The legislator confirmed the levy aims to generate approximately GHC5.7 billion annually, though acknowledged this “won’t fully resolve” the sector’s troubles. He emphasized government efforts extend beyond this measure, calling it a non-political solution to inherited problems.

The levy passed under certificate of urgency on June 2 targets Ghana’s $3 billion energy sector debt. Critics argue it burdens consumers amid 15.4% inflation. Energy Ministry data shows the debt grew 23% year-on-year despite previous interventions.

This marks Ghana’s third fuel tax increase since 2022, reflecting persistent challenges in balancing fiscal recovery with public affordability during IMF-backed reforms.