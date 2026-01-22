MP Cuts Sod for Lifeline Road Project

The Member of Parliament for the Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro constituency in the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday cut sod for the construction of a 2-kilometer road linking the Mary Star junction on the Amanfro-Kasoa main road to the main entrance of Ngleshie Amanfro Senior High School, marking a significant step toward addressing long-standing road infrastructure challenges in the area.

The project, which will also extend through surrounding communities and the high-tension enclave near the school, is part of a broader road development agenda aimed at improving accessibility, boosting economic activity and easing transportation difficulties faced by residents for decades.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, MP Felix Akwetey Okle said the initiative fulfills a key campaign promise he made ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“During the campaign, we went around and saw for ourselves what pertains to our challenges,” Okle said. “One thing I kept telling you is that I know the challenges of this constituency, and one of our major challenges is our road network.”

He noted that it is difficult to find even two continuous kilometers of tarred road in many parts of the constituency, a situation he described as unacceptable. Determined to change the narrative, Okle said he lobbied for a total of 20 kilometers of road construction for the constituency within a relatively short period.

“We’ve been able to lobby for 20 kilometers of road for the entire constituency, not for the entire stay of the National Democratic Congress, but for a short period,” he said. “We will be able to execute that 20 kilometers, and we’ll follow more. We’ll get more.”

According to the MP, the 20-kilometer allocation has been equitably distributed among the six electoral areas in the constituency, including Akwasa, Amanfro, Galilea, Kokrobite and Bortianor. He said the Ngleshie Amanfro road project represents Amanfro’s fair share of the allocation.

The sod-cutting ceremony was attended by the Ga South Municipal Chief Executive, Moses Kabu Kubi Ocansey; executives of the ruling National Democratic Congress; traditional leaders; residents; and representatives of the construction companies involved.

Okle described the project as a “promise fulfilled,” linking it to former President John Dramani Mahama’s vision of leaving behind a lasting legacy of quality road infrastructure.

“His Excellency John Dramani Mahama said he does not call it a ‘year of roads,’ but that he is going to leave a legacy, which is roads,” Okle said. “He will make sure we get good roads that are motorable, and that’s what we are witnessing today.”

The MP expressed confidence that the completed road will significantly reduce vehicle maintenance costs caused by the poor state of existing roads, including frequent damage to suspension systems, shock absorbers and joints. He added that improved accessibility would enhance economic activities, making it easier for market women, traders and schoolchildren to move safely and freely.

“Accessibility to wherever we want to go will be easy and not like before,” he said, urging residents to cooperate fully with contractors to ensure smooth and timely execution of the project.

Following the sod-cutting, Okle, Ocansey and party officials inspected several ongoing road and drainage projects within the constituency, including works at Nsuonano, to assess progress and quality.

After a thorough inspection at Nsuonano, a project site, Okle expressed satisfaction with the pace and standard of work. “I must confess, so far, so good. I’m so much impressed with the work done,” he said. “When I look at the quality of the job, the cement content, the building materials and everything, I will say they are doing a good job.”

He acknowledged the patience of residents who have lived in the community since the early 1990s without adequate infrastructure, despite changes in government and parliamentary representation over the years.

“Some of them have been here since 1992. Governments have come and gone, MPs have come and gone, and they have waited patiently,” Okle said. “All I’m telling them is that another MP and another MCE are in, so they should have that same patience.”

He added that the impatience sometimes expressed by residents reflects their confidence in the current leadership’s ability to deliver.

“When they are impatient with us, knowing that we only came about a year ago, that tells me the confidence they have in me,” he said.

Raphael Desenu, an engineer and representative of Ebokor Ghana Ltd., one of the firms handling the road and drainage works at Nsuonano, said construction was progressing steadily despite typical challenges.

“We started with the drains, and by next week we will start with some of the box culverts,” Desenu said. “Every construction comes with its challenges, but we are up to the task, and the community is also cooperating. So far, we don’t have any major challenges we haven’t been able to resolve.”

Municipal Chief Executive Ocansey used the occasion to advise residents, shop owners and property holders along the construction corridors to voluntarily relocate any structures obstructing the work to avoid penalties and additional costs.

“If the assembly has to carry out the relocation, it comes with fines and extra costs,” Ocansey said. “Doing it yourselves will curtail all that and help the contractor work smoothly.”

He also disclosed that the Ga South Municipal Assembly, in collaboration with the MP, plans to undertake several development projects this year, including the construction of schools, Community-based Health Planning and Services compounds and 24-hour markets.

“This year is going to be a busy year,” Ocansey said. “It will be evident in the number of projects that will be executed by the assembly in collaboration with the MP.”

For residents of Ngleshie Amanfro and surrounding communities, the road project represents more than asphalt and drains — it symbolizes long-awaited relief and renewed hope for development driven by improved infrastructure.

