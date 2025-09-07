MP Calls for Investigation Into Alleged Security Brutality

The Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi has formally demanded a full investigation into allegations of excessive force by security personnel enforcing a government-imposed curfew in Ghana’s Savannah Region.

Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, who also serves as Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, wrote to Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak on September 4, requesting immediate action following complaints from constituents about human rights abuses during curfew enforcement.

The curfew, implemented August 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily, was imposed to address chieftaincy disputes and land conflicts that have destabilized the Bole Township and surrounding areas in recent months.

Sulemana’s intervention follows a petition by local youth group Arise Bole Youth, which detailed alleged brutalities including unlawful home invasions, physical assaults, and detention of residents without proper justification during nighttime curfew enforcement.

“As you will agree, these allegations are serious if found to be true,” Sulemana stated in his letter to the Interior Minister. “On behalf of the chiefs and people, I respectfully request that you institute a full investigation into the matters raised in the letter by the youth.”

The youth petition alleges that security officers have been “unlawfully dragging residents, including women, children, and the elderly, out of their homes at night under the pretext of enforcing curfew.” Several residents reportedly sustained serious injuries requiring hospitalization following encounters with security forces.

Most disturbingly, the petition includes allegations that an elderly man died following an incident with security personnel, though specific details of this alleged fatality have not been independently verified.

The MP emphasized that while security measures may be necessary to maintain order, they must be implemented within legal boundaries and professional standards. He requested that the Interior Minister issue clear directives to security forces to avoid excessive use of force.

“I further appeal to you to urge the security forces to immediately desist from excessive use of force, if any, and to carry out their duties with the professionalism expected of them,” Sulemana wrote.

The current curfew represents the latest in a series of security interventions in Bole, which has experienced multiple crises over the past year. The area was previously plagued by a series of gruesome serial killings that prompted residents to impose their own curfew before government intervention.

Between June and July 2024, several dismembered bodies were discovered in the area, creating widespread fear and prompting Sulemana to repeatedly call for enhanced security measures. The mysterious killings led to a self-imposed curfew as residents feared for their safety.

The region has also experienced political tensions, including protests in May 2025 over the nomination of a new Municipal Chief Executive that required security deployment to protect government officials’ residences.

The Arise Bole Youth petition specifically called on the Interior Minister, Inspector-General of Police, and National Security Council to investigate security personnel conduct and hold perpetrators accountable under existing laws.

“The unlawful brutalization of residents must cease forthwith, and clear directives should be issued to security personnel to act strictly within the limits of the law and in conformity with professional standards,” the youth group demanded.

The allegations highlight ongoing challenges in balancing security enforcement with human rights protection in Ghana’s conflict-affected areas. Similar concerns have emerged in other regions where security forces have been deployed to manage communal conflicts and maintain public order.

Human rights organizations have previously raised concerns about excessive force by security personnel during curfew enforcement, emphasizing that emergency measures must still comply with constitutional protections and international human rights standards.

The Interior Ministry has not yet publicly responded to Sulemana’s request for investigation. The National Security Council, which advised the curfew imposition, typically reviews such measures periodically to assess their effectiveness and necessity.

Community leaders in Bole continue advocating for dialogue-based solutions to underlying chieftaincy and land disputes, arguing that sustainable peace requires addressing root causes rather than relying solely on security enforcement.

The curfew remains in effect until further notice, with authorities emphasizing the need for calm while investigations into both the original conflicts and alleged security abuses proceed.