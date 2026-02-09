MP Calls for Decentralized Cancer Treatment as Ghana Records Over Fifteen Thousand Deaths Yearly

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn, has urged government and Parliament to prioritize the decentralization of cancer treatment services across Ghana as data reveals alarming mortality rates from the disease.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory (Globocan) 2022, a specialized cancer data platform under the World Health Organization (WHO), Ghana recorded 27,123 new cancer cases across over 32 different types of cancers, with 17,654 deaths representing 65 percent of all diagnosed cases.

Speaking in a statement delivered during parliamentary proceedings on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, to mark World Cancer Day under the global theme “United by Unique”, Aubynn called on Parliament and the nation to address cancer as a critical national development issue rather than solely a health concern, emphasizing its impact on productivity, economic growth and social stability.

The lawmaker highlighted that cancer has become a growing public health challenge in Ghana, with over 24,000 new cases recorded annually. The most prevalent types include breast, cervical, prostate, liver and colorectal cancers, many of which are diagnosed at advanced stages due to limited access to early screening, affordability issues, cultural beliefs, fear, misinformation and stigma.

In a post shared on social media platform X on Saturday, February 7, 2026, Aubynn stressed the daily struggles facing cancer patients in her constituency, noting that screening centres are scarce and early detection remains a privilege rather than a guarantee, while essential drugs are either expensive or simply unavailable.

The MP revealed the personal impact of these challenges on her work, stating she sits with constituents who look to her for answers she does not always have, and listens to families asking for help that goes beyond her personal capacity.

Aubynn advocated for greater investment in prevention, noting that up to 40 percent of cancers can be avoided through lifestyle changes, vaccinations and education, and called specifically for decentralization of services to reduce travel burdens for patients from remote regions.

While the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) provides some coverage, it falls short for many cancer related services, often rendering the disease a death sentence for the poor. The MP praised President John Dramani Mahama and the government for launching the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, known as MahamaCares, which provides financial support for chronic and life threatening conditions like cancer.

She described the MahamaCares initiative as a compassionate intervention ensuring healthcare access as a right, not a privilege, and urged Parliament to support the fund through adequate funding, oversight and transparency.

Data from Globocan 2022 shows breast cancer leads all cancer types in Ghana with 5,026 new cases recorded, followed by liver cancer with 3,731 cases, cervical cancer with 3,072 cases, and prostate cancer with 2,395 cases. Liver cancer caused the highest number of deaths at 3,362, followed by breast cancer at 2,369 deaths and cervical cancer at 1,815 deaths.

Contributing to the parliamentary statement, Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahim, MP for Salaga South, echoed the call for increased cancer screening, noting that cancer manifests differently in individuals and therefore there is no single standard approach to cancer care.

The calls for improved cancer infrastructure come as health professionals warn that late stage diagnosis remains a critical barrier to effective treatment outcomes in Ghana, with many patients presenting to medical facilities only after the disease has advanced beyond curative intervention.