MP Brefo Donates GH₵50k to Bibiani Goldstars for Premier League Victory

Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MP Bright Asamoah Brefo has donated GHC50,000 to Bibiani Goldstars Football Club following their historic Ghana Premier League title win.

The presentation occurred immediately after the club secured the championship, marking their first top-flight triumph.

Brefo praised the team’s season-long performance: “This victory reflects extraordinary dedication from players, technical staff, and management.” He pledged ongoing support for sports development in the constituency, emphasizing football’s role in youth empowerment and community unity.

Bibiani Goldstars becomes one of few Western Region clubs to win Ghana’s premier league. Club management acknowledged Brefo’s “generosity and unwavering support,” noting his consistent advocacy for local sports.

The achievement sparks renewed regional pride in Bibiani, potentially inspiring other Western Region clubs to pursue top-tier success amid Ghana’s evolving football landscape.