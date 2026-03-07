MP Alleges Insider Trading in Sale of Ghana’s 18-Tonne Gold Reserve

A senior opposition lawmaker has levelled allegations of insider trading against government officials over the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) sale of 18 tonnes of gold reserves between September and December 2025, demanding a bipartisan parliamentary investigation into the transaction.

Dr Gideon Boako, Member of Parliament for Tano North and a member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, raised the allegations during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate on the floor of Parliament on 4 March 2026. Speaking to the House, Dr Boako described the gold disposal as economically indefensible, arguing that Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves were adequate at the time and that no compelling case existed for offloading the holdings.

His core concern centres on the price disparity. The 18 tonnes were reportedly sold at approximately $3,500 per ounce, generating around $2 billion for the state. But Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson subsequently indicated that Ghana intends to repurchase gold as part of its reserve accumulation strategy at what Dr Boako places at roughly $5,500 per ounce under current market conditions.

“We cannot sit unconcerned when managers of the economy sell 18 tonnes of our gold reserves at a lower price, only to return months later to say we must buy more at a higher price,” Dr Boako told the House.

The MP alleges that the sequence of events points to the possibility that individuals with prior knowledge of expected gold price movements used that information to acquire the reserves cheaply and may now stand to profit from reselling them to the state at a premium. He was emphatic that these remain allegations requiring investigation, not established facts.

He is also demanding full transparency on the identities of the buyers. “Who bought those 18 tonnes of gold? If it has not been shipped out of the country, we must know who bought it,” he told Parliament.

The Bank of Ghana has not officially responded to the allegations. The BoG previously stated that the reduction in gold holdings was part of a reserve management strategy aimed at diversifying assets and strengthening liquidity.

The controversy unfolds against a backdrop of heightened parliamentary scrutiny of Ghana’s gold sector. Parliament passed the Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Policy (GANRAP) on 26 February 2026, which includes a built-in parliamentary oversight mechanism requiring prior parliamentary approval for any future sale of accumulated gold reserves by the BoG. The government described the provision as a safeguard against politically motivated drawdowns of the kind that had previously eroded Ghana’s reserve position.

Dr Boako has been a persistent critic of gold sector governance, and in January 2026 warned that losses linked to Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) trading activities could exceed the $214 million already reported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) once the BoG’s audited accounts are published.

Gold currently trades above $3,000 per ounce on international markets, having surged sharply in recent weeks amid safe-haven demand driven by the Middle East conflict, making the question of reserve management timing more politically sensitive than ever.