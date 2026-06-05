For years, resource-rich African countries have watched their minerals leave in ships, processed elsewhere, with the highest-value jobs and industries located on other continents. Mozambique has decided that era is ending. President Daniel Chapo has signed sweeping new mining legislation requiring the state to hold a minimum 15 percent stake in all mining projects – free of charge, and non-dilutable.

The new law, approved by Parliament in May and enacted this week, goes further. Mozambique has also moved to restrict exports of unprocessed and semi-processed minerals, requiring companies to process resources locally unless they obtain special government authorisation. Additionally, 10 percent of mining revenues must be directed to a local development fund.

This is not a minor regulatory adjustment. It is a fundamental restructuring of how Mozambique extracts value from its vast mineral wealth – particularly graphite, where the country ranks behind only China and Madagascar in global production. The giant Balama mine, one of the largest graphite deposits on earth, now operates under a transformed legal landscape.

According to analysis by Accra Street Journal, Mozambique is joining a growing wave of resource nationalism sweeping across Africa. Zimbabwe has restricted raw lithium exports. The Democratic Republic of Congo is pursuing local value addition for cobalt and copper. Namibia has similar provisions. But Mozambique’s approach – a mandatory free-carried state stake across all mining projects – is among the most direct.

The question now is whether investors will stay, adapt, or flee.

The Law – What Mozambique Actually Changed

The 15 Percent Free-Carried Stake That Costs the State Nothing

The centrepiece of the legislation is unambiguous. The Mozambican state, through the National Mining Company (ENM), will receive a minimum 15 percent free-carried and non-dilutable stake in all mining ventures across the value chain.

Two words matter enormously. “Free-carried” means the state does not pay for its equity. The mining company finances the state’s share. “Non-dilutable” means the state’s percentage ownership does not decrease when the company raises additional capital. For mining companies, this increases the effective cost of the project. For the state, it provides ownership without upfront expenditure.

A previous Accra Street Journal report noted that free-carried stakes are not unprecedented in African mining. Several countries have similar provisions. But applying them across all projects – existing and future – without exception is a significant escalation.

Local Processing or Special Permission

The restriction on unprocessed mineral exports is designed to force local value addition. Graphite concentrate, for example, can be processed into spherical graphite or battery-grade material, capturing substantially more value than raw concentrate. The government can grant special authorisation for unprocessed exports, but the default is that processing happens inside Mozambique.

This provision is ambitious. Local processing requires investment in plants, technical expertise, and reliable power and water. It may not be immediately economical for all projects. The special authorisation provision provides flexibility – but the direction of travel is clear.

Ten Percent for Local Communities

The requirement that 10 percent of mining revenues be directed to a local development fund addresses a long-standing grievance. In too many resource-rich countries, mining benefits are captured by national governments and foreign companies while local communities bear the environmental and social costs. The fund can be used for infrastructure, health, education, and other local priorities.

The provision is positive on paper. Its real-world impact depends on transparency, governance, and community participation in spending decisions.

The Strategic Timing – Why Mozambique Moved Now

The EV Revolution Changes Everything

Global demand for graphite is rising sharply due to the electric vehicle revolution. Graphite is the primary material for the anode in lithium-ion batteries. No mass-market EV exists without it. China currently dominates graphite processing, controlling a substantial share of global refining capacity.

Mozambique sees an opportunity. Instead of shipping graphite concentrate to China for processing, the country wants to capture the processing step – and the jobs, taxes, and industrial development that come with it. The new law is designed to make that happen.

Following the Resource Nationalism Playbook

Mozambique is not acting in isolation. Across Africa, governments are reassessing the terms on which their minerals are extracted. Zimbabwe’s ban on raw lithium exports has forced miners to consider local processing. The DRC’s policies on cobalt and copper value addition have similar aims. Namibia is pursuing local beneficiation for several minerals.

As The High Street Business has previously observed, this wave of resource nationalism is driven by two forces. First, the rising global value of critical minerals gives producer countries leverage they did not have a decade ago. Second, there is growing frustration that African countries remain at the bottom of the value chain – exporting raw materials and importing finished goods.

The Investor Calculus – What Changes for Mining Companies

The Cost of the Free-Carried Stake

For a mining company evaluating a project in Mozambique, the 15 percent free-carried stake is a direct hit to economics. The company must finance the state’s share of capital expenditures but receives no additional ownership in return. In effect, the company pays for 100 percent of the project but owns only 85 percent.

Whether this is a deal-breaker depends on the project’s margins. For a high-grade, low-cost operation like Balama, the impact may be manageable. For a marginal project, the additional burden could push it below the investment threshold.

The non-dilutable provision adds another layer. If the company raises additional equity financing later, the state’s 15 percent stake remains unchanged. The company’s stake is diluted instead. This means the state’s relative ownership increases over time without additional investment.

The Retroactivity Question – A Looming Dispute

The law applies to all mining projects. But it is unclear whether it applies retroactively to existing projects covered by stability agreements – long-term contracts that guarantee fiscal and regulatory terms will not change for a specified period.

If the government attempts to apply the new law to existing projects, it will likely face arbitration. Mining companies typically insist on stability agreements precisely to prevent unexpected changes in ownership or tax terms. The government may exempt existing projects to avoid litigation, focusing instead on future projects and expansions.

Research published by Accra Street Journal indicated that African governments that respect existing stability agreements tend to retain investor confidence even while tightening terms for new projects. Those that break agreements face capital flight and difficulty attracting future investment.

The Local Processing Investment Challenge

The local processing requirement is a larger hurdle than the state stake. Building a graphite processing plant requires capital – typically hundreds of millions of dollars – plus reliable electricity, water, transport, and a skilled workforce. Mozambique has made progress on infrastructure but still faces significant gaps.

The government’s special authorisation provision is critical. If processing is genuinely uneconomical for a particular project, the government can grant an exemption. If exemptions become routine, the law loses its teeth. If exemptions are rare, some projects may not proceed.

The Ghana Comparison – Different Approaches, Same Goal

Ghana has also pursued greater local value retention in mining, but through different mechanisms. The country’s mining localization policy requires major mining firms to transition operations to local contractors. The Minerals Commission is seeking stricter scrutiny of lease renewals. However, Ghana has not – at least not yet – mandated a direct state equity stake in mining projects.

The difference reflects contrasting political economies. Ghana’s mining sector is dominated by gold, with a different market structure than graphite. Ghana also has a longer history of private sector-led mining and a more established legal framework. Mozambique’s approach is more direct and, in some ways, more aggressive.

According to analysis by Accra Street Journal, Ghanaian policymakers are watching Mozambique closely. If Mozambique’s model succeeds – attracting local processing investment while maintaining mining investment – Ghana may consider similar provisions for its own critical minerals, including bauxite and manganese.

What Success Looks Like – And What Failure Means

The Upside Scenario

In the best case, Mozambique’s new law achieves its stated goals. Mining companies adapt to the 15 percent state stake, factoring it into project economics. The local processing requirement attracts investment in graphite processing plants, capturing more value domestically. The 10 percent local development fund improves infrastructure and social outcomes in mining communities. Production expands as global graphite demand grows, and government revenue increases even with the higher state take.

In this scenario, Mozambique becomes a model for resource nationalism done right – pragmatic, transparent, and investment-friendly enough to keep capital flowing.

The Downside Scenario

In the worst case, the law deters new investment. Marginal projects are cancelled. Existing investors scale back expansion plans. Disputes over retroactivity trigger arbitration and sour relations between government and companies. The local processing requirement remains aspirational because no one builds the needed plants. Production stagnates or declines, and government revenue falls even as the state’s share of a shrinking pie increases.

In this scenario, Mozambique becomes a cautionary tale – a country that reached for too much, too fast, and scared away the capital it needed to develop its resources.

The Most Likely Path

Reality will likely fall between these extremes. The 15 percent free-carried stake is not extreme by global standards. Investors will grumble but adjust. The retroactivity question will likely be resolved through negotiation, with existing projects grandfathered and new projects subject to the new terms. The local processing requirement will take years to bear fruit – if it ever does at scale. The 10 percent local development fund will succeed or fail based on governance.

The most important variable is implementation. A pragmatic, predictable, transparent government can make this law work. An arbitrary, opaque, inconsistent government will break it.

Mozambique has made a bold bet. The new mining law – with its 15 percent free-carried state stake, local processing requirement, and local development fund – represents a fundamental shift in how the country extracts value from its graphite and other minerals. The bet is that global demand for critical minerals has shifted the balance of power enough to allow Mozambique to demand better terms without scaring away investment.

According to analysis by Accra Street Journal, the bet is reasonable but far from certain. The 15 percent stake is not extreme. The local processing requirement is ambitious but flexible. The local development fund is a long-overdue correction. The real test will be in the details: how the government handles retroactivity, how transparently it manages the development fund, and how flexibly it applies the local processing requirement.

As The High Street Business has consistently argued, Africa’s resource wealth is meaningless if it is extracted and exported without building local industries. Mozambique is attempting to change that equation. The world will watch whether its gamble pays off – and whether other African countries follow its lead or learn from its mistakes.