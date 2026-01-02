Mozambique Leader Promises Cash Bonus for AFCON Victory

Mozambique President Daniel Francisco Chapo has announced a substantial financial incentive for the national football team ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round of 16 match against Nigeria, promising each player and coaching staff member 500,000 meticais if they defeat the Super Eagles and advance to the quarterfinals.

The bonus, equivalent to approximately $7,824 or about 11.3 million Nigerian naira, was announced Thursday in a message to the Mambas players and technical staff following their historic qualification for the knockout stages. The match is scheduled for Monday, January 5, at 8:00 pm local time at the Complexe Sportif de Fès in Morocco.

President Chapo praised the team’s performance during the group stage and described their qualification as unprecedented and meritorious, noting it filled the nation with pride. He commended the players and coaching staff for demonstrating courage, discipline and determination that enabled Mozambique to reach a new milestone on the continental stage.

Mozambique secured their place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in Group F despite a 2 to 1 loss to Cameroon in their final group match. The team qualified as one of the four best third placed teams across all six groups, marking the first time Mozambique has reached the knockout phase of an AFCON tournament.

The Mambas opened their campaign with a defeat against defending champions Côte d’Ivoire before bouncing back to beat Gabon 3 to 2 in a thriller that marked Mozambique’s first ever victory at an AFCON finals tournament. They concluded the group stage with the loss to five time champions Cameroon but accumulated enough points and goal difference to advance.

Nigeria enters the match as favorites after completing a spotless group stage campaign. The Super Eagles topped their group with three consecutive victories, demonstrating strong form that has positioned them among the tournament favorites. Nigeria, three time AFCON champions, will look to avoid a repeat of the 2021 tournament when they won all group games but were eliminated in the Round of 16.

The bonus announcement follows an earlier pledge by Feizal Sidat, president of the Mozambique Football Federation (FMF), who promised players 1.5 million meticais each if they win the entire tournament. Players also received $4,000 each in allowances before departing for Morocco, according to reports from the federation.

President Chapo stated that the Mozambican nation stands with the team and expressed faith that they will prevail in the Round of 16 match. The message, reported by Mozambican national daily Jornal Notícias, reflects the significant national pride generated by the team’s historic achievement in reaching the knockout stages for the first time.

Chiquinho Conde coaches the Mambas, who face a challenging task against Nigeria’s strong squad. The Super Eagles feature several players competing at Europe’s top clubs and demonstrated impressive attacking form during the group stage. However, Mozambique’s defensive organization and counter attacking capabilities could pose problems for Nigeria if underestimated.

The winner of Monday’s match will face either Algeria or the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) in the quarterfinals. Both Algeria and DR Congo have strong football traditions and AFCON pedigrees, setting up a potentially difficult path for whoever advances from the Mozambique versus Nigeria fixture.

Other Round of 16 matches scheduled for the tournament include Morocco facing Tanzania, Mali taking on Tunisia, Egypt meeting Benin, Senegal playing Sudan, Côte d’Ivoire confronting Burkina Faso, and South Africa battling Cameroon. The knockout stage promises competitive football as Africa’s best teams compete for continental supremacy.

Mozambique’s qualification represents a significant achievement for a nation that has historically struggled to make an impact at AFCON tournaments. The country has participated in the finals on limited occasions and never previously progressed beyond the group stage, making their current run historic regardless of the outcome against Nigeria.

The financial incentive announced by President Chapo aims to provide additional motivation for a team already buoyed by their historic achievement. Such bonuses from heads of state are common in African football, particularly during major tournaments when national teams achieve unexpected success or face crucial matches.

Nigeria approaches the match with confidence but awareness that knockout football often produces surprises. The Super Eagles’ technical staff will emphasize the importance of respecting Mozambique’s organization and fighting spirit while executing their own game plan effectively to secure progression to the quarterfinals.

The match represents an opportunity for Mozambique to extend their historic AFCON run while Nigeria seeks to maintain momentum toward a fourth continental title. Kickoff at the Complexe Sportif de Fès stadium in Fez will draw significant attention across both nations and throughout the African football community.