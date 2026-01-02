Moyo Lawal Addresses Leaked Video and Victim Blaming

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has rejected claims that she was responsible for the leak of her intimate video, using the moment to address a wider culture of victim blaming that she says harms women facing similar violations of privacy and trust.

Lawal returned to social media on December 31, 2025, after a five-month absence, posting an emotional video message that dismissed suggestions she deliberately shared the footage. The 38-year-old actress, known for her roles in Yoruba movies, emphasized that such narratives are harmful and untrue.

There is a narrative that I posted this intimate part of my life. I refuse to allow this narrative to stick with me forever, she stated in the lengthy video message shared on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. The actress had remained largely silent since the video first circulated online in September 2023, sparking widespread reactions across social media platforms.

In my own case, he told me it was my fault, that this happened because I refused to post about him on my social media. Have I ever posted anyone on my socials? Lawal questioned, revealing details about her former relationship for the first time. She explained that her ex-partner, whom she identified as her former fiance, blamed her for the leak because she did not publicly acknowledge their relationship online.

Lawal revealed the experience opened her eyes to how intimate relationships can quickly turn toxic. You never really know somebody until you threaten to leave them, she said, adding that her ex-partner went as far as telling her that if he couldn’t have me, then nobody else would ever want me again. The actress described the statements as attempts at emotional manipulation designed to control and shame her.

Beyond her personal ordeal, Lawal said she has been deeply affected by messages from young women facing similar situations involving intimate content leaked without consent. I have had a few girls reach out to me who were in similar situations, and they keep telling me that they will off themselves. Some of them are being threatened, she disclosed with visible emotion.

She urged victims not to internalize shame from such violations, stressing that this shame is not theirs to carry, nor is it their fault. The actress positioned herself as an advocate for women navigating similar trauma, particularly those facing threats or blackmail from former partners holding intimate content.

To me, entertainers should be seen and not heard, and as a thespian, no matter what is happening in your reality, the show must always go on, Lawal explained. She acknowledged that for years she survived by hiding behind her bubbly, fun-loving screen persona, but has now decided to make a major personal shift going forward.

When the video first emerged in September 2023, Lawal issued a statement confirming her identity and explaining the context. A private video of mine from a while ago has been inappropriately shared without my consent, violating my privacy and trust, she wrote at the time. I want to emphasize that this video was done with my ex I was to marry at that time, was never intended for public consumption.

The actress threatened legal action in her initial response, describing the unauthorized distribution as a breach of personal boundaries requiring criminal prosecution. She revealed having maintained a strict approach to sexuality, including periods of celibacy lasting years, choosing to be alone rather than dating frequently.

In October 2023, Lawal provided additional context through Instagram posts, revealing she only had intimate relations twice in 2022, one of which resulted in the leaked video. She explained agreeing to film because her partner did not reside in Nigeria and they were already planning marriage, suggesting trust existed before the relationship deteriorated.

The video’s circulation sparked intense debate within Nigeria’s entertainment industry. Film producer Mary Njoku, owner of ROK TV, defended Lawal by highlighting society’s tendency to blame victims across multiple scenarios. Why do we ALWAYS blame the victims? Njoku wrote on Instagram, listing examples including assault, theft, infidelity and leaked intimate content.

If you have never been a victim before pray it never happens to you Nigeria. Cos you are doomed, Njoku added in September 2023. Little wonder the culprits get away with it 90 percent of the time. And if we continue to victimize victims, E go touch everybody laslas Shame on us. Her statement resonated with many who observed the disproportionate criticism directed at Lawal rather than the person who violated her privacy.

However, reactions within the entertainment community split sharply. Some colleagues including actor Uche Maduagwu called for the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to suspend Lawal, while Prince Eke questioned whether brands would work with her following the controversy. The divergent responses illustrated conflicting perspectives on accountability, privacy and professional consequences for intimate content leaked without consent.

In her December 2025 return, Lawal announced a deliberate decision to change course both personally and in how she presents herself publicly. I have decided to live a virtuous life, she declared, describing the phase ahead as one of reinvention rather than retreat from public life. I have always had this ability to overlook things because I have always had such fun characters. I am flipping the switch.

The actress explained that she had always lived her life like a married woman whose husband was out, challenging the gap between public perception and private reality. She acknowledged that posting provocative content on social media differs from her actual lifestyle, suggesting that her online presence created misperceptions about her character and values.

I am flipping the switch and looking forward to an entirely new character and adventure, and I hope you’ll go on this adventure with me and not judge me a bit too much, Lawal told followers. She invited fans to remain with her through the transition, appealing for empathy instead of judgment as she navigates this personal transformation.

The actress described the leak as the lowest point of her life but insisted it no longer defines her trajectory. The worst has already happened to me, she stated matter of factly. For Lawal, the episode marks not an end but the beginning of a different story, one she intends to write on her own terms while using her platform to support others facing similar violations.

The case highlights ongoing challenges surrounding digital privacy, consent and revenge tactics involving intimate content. Legal frameworks in many jurisdictions, including Nigeria, struggle to adequately address non-consensual distribution of intimate images, often leaving victims without effective recourse while facing public judgment and professional consequences.