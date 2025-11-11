Mourinho Leaves Fenerbahce Facing Massive Hotel Expense

Portuguese football manager Jose Mourinho reportedly left Turkish club Fenerbahce with a hotel bill totaling 36.5 million Turkish lira after staying in luxury accommodations throughout his 15 month tenure. The amount converts to approximately 656,000 pounds or 747,000 euros, according to Turkish media outlet Yenicag Gazetesi.

The 62 year old coach resided in the Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus rather than securing permanent housing during his time with the Super Lig club. Fenerbahce appointed Mourinho in June 2024 following his departure from Italian club Roma earlier that year. His stay at the historic property, housed in a converted 19th century Ottoman palace, came to an end when the club dismissed him on August 29, 2025.

The dismissal followed a Champions League qualifying defeat to Portuguese side Benfica, eliminating Fenerbahce from Europe’s premier competition. The Turkish club released a brief statement confirming they had parted ways with Mourinho and thanking him for his efforts. Former Fenerbahce president Ali Koc later explained the decision centered on playing style concerns rather than results alone.

The Four Seasons Hotel where Mourinho lived sits on the European side of the Bosphorus Strait with views extending to the Asian side where Fenerbahce’s stadium is located. The property features five restaurants, two swimming pools including a heated outdoor pool, a fitness suite and spa facilities. Room rates at the hotel start at approximately 1,000 pounds per night for standard accommodations.

Turkish journalist Muge Dagstanli Erdogan first reported the total accommodation costs in November 2025. Reports indicate Fenerbahce covered the hotel expenses as part of Mourinho’s employment arrangement, though the club has not officially confirmed payment responsibility. The precise financial terms remain unclear as contract details were not publicly disclosed.

Mourinho signed a two year contract when he joined Fenerbahce, though his actual tenure lasted just 14 months. He managed 62 matches across all competitions, finishing second in the Super Lig behind rivals Galatasaray by 11 points. The team also lost to Galatasaray in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals and fell to Rangers in the Europa League round of 16.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Tottenham manager admitted after his dismissal that joining Fenerbahce was a mistake. Speaking to Portuguese media following his appointment at Benfica, Mourinho stated the Turkish club was not at his cultural level, football level or overall level, though he insisted he gave everything until his final day.

Koc addressed the separation in an interview with Portuguese newspaper Record, saying the chemistry between club and manager was perfect initially. He explained that Benfica’s elimination itself was not problematic, but the manner of defeat suggested the previous season’s defensive approach would continue. The club believed the squad could perform better with different tactics.

Mourinho responded by claiming Fenerbahce did not meet his transfer demands during the summer window. He pointed out the club signed five players the day after his departure despite his inability to secure four defenders while managing seven central defenders and only one winger. The Portuguese coach said he adapted well to available resources but faced structural challenges.

Reports suggest Fenerbahce paid Mourinho approximately 15 million euros as a contract termination settlement. The combined cost of severance payments and accumulated hotel expenses represents a substantial financial burden for the Turkish club. Neither party has confirmed the exact termination figure or whether legal disputes exist over outstanding payments.

Benfica appointed Mourinho as head coach on September 18, 2025, just three weeks after Fenerbahce dismissed him. The Lisbon club dismissed Bruno Lage following a shock Champions League home defeat to Qarabag and turned to their former assistant who began his managerial career there 25 years earlier. Mourinho signed a two year deal with an option for either party to terminate after the 2025 to 2026 season.

Club president Rui Costa confirmed Mourinho accepted a salary below what previous manager Roger Schmidt earned and below what Mourinho commanded at previous posts. Costa estimated the deal represents Mourinho’s lowest salary since leaving Portugal earlier in his career. The veteran manager expressed his desire to complete the full contract successfully and earn a renewal.

Mourinho has won league titles in England, Spain, Italy and Portugal during his career along with two Champions League trophies with Porto and Inter Milan. He remains the only manager to win all three major UEFA club competitions. His appointment at Benfica marked his return to Portuguese football for the first time since leading Porto to Champions League glory in 2004.

The hotel expense controversy adds another chapter to Mourinho’s turbulent final months in Turkey. He received multiple fines for criticizing match officials and grabbed rival coach Okan Buruk’s face during a heated Turkish Cup match against Galatasaray in April 2025. Local media reported accusations of generating unhappiness in the dressing room during his tenure.

Mourinho previously lived in hotels during his Manchester United tenure between 2016 and 2018, staying at the Lowry Hotel in a Premium Riverside Suite. Club sources suggested his preference for hotel accommodation at Fenerbahce stemmed from a desire to maintain focus and efficiency rather than dealing with property arrangements. The club had offered to rent him the best available house in Istanbul.

Benfica currently sits fifth in the Primeira Liga standings after 12 matches under Mourinho. The team has won six fixtures, drawn three and lost three since his appointment in mid September. Mourinho faced Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 30 in the Champions League and is scheduled to host Real Madrid on January 28, 2026.