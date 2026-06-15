Mourinho Eyes Cucurella as First Real Madrid Signing

Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement to sign Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella, one of new head coach Jose Mourinho’s first transfer targets since taking charge on June 11.

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the agreement covers all parties, including the player, and Cucurella would join Real Madrid once Spain’s World Cup campaign ends. Romano used his trademark confirmation phrase, a signal he considers the move all but complete.

Mourinho returned to Real Madrid on June 11, when the club’s board appointed him head coach for the next three seasons, the club said. He replaces interim boss Alvaro Arbeloa, who had been in charge since the club removed Xabi Alonso after less than eight months. The appointment marks Mourinho’s second spell at the helm, following three years in charge from 2010 to 2013, during which he won a domestic league title and two cup trophies.

The reported approach comes just days after Cucurella told reporters he was settled in London. “I’m very happy where I am,” he said, adding that his family felt the same.

Cucurella came through Barcelona’s La Masia academy, and much of the speculation around him this year had pointed toward a return there or to Atletico Madrid rather than Real Madrid.

Neither club has confirmed financial details. Spanish reports put the release clause at around 50 million euros, while British outlets cite figures between 35 million and 52 million pounds, neither of which Real Madrid or Chelsea have verified.

Cucurella, 27, joined Chelsea from Brighton in 2022 for a fee of around 60 million pounds and has made more than 100 appearances for the London club. He has been a regular for Spain, helping the country win Euro 2024, and is part of the squad at the 2026 World Cup.