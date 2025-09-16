Mother, Two Children Rescued from Burning Car

A woman and her two children were rescued from a burning vehicle following a three-car collision on the Atafoa Highway near Bantama in Kumasi Tuesday morning, witnesses reported.

The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on September 16, 2025, involving a Sprinter bus with registration CR 1466-22, a Mitsubishi Lancer, and a taxi bearing registration AS 5533-19. At least three people sustained injuries and were transported to County Hospital in Kumasi for treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the collision began when the allegedly speeding Sprinter bus crashed head-on with the Lancer, which was carrying the family traveling to Barekese. The impact also struck a nearby taxi, creating a chain reaction that damaged all three vehicles.

The Lancer burst into flames immediately after the collision, prompting bystanders to conduct an emergency rescue operation to extract the trapped occupants before emergency services arrived at the scene.

Uncle Atta, an eyewitness who observed the crash, said the Sprinter bus approached from the lower section of the highway while the Lancer came from the Akokospice direction. He attributed the collision primarily to excessive speed by the Sprinter bus driver.

“From what I saw, the Sprinter was at fault because it was speeding,” Atta told reporters. “The Lancer was carrying a woman and her children, and a team quickly rushed them to the hospital as they were badly injured.”

The witness called for improved road safety practices among commercial drivers, noting that speeding remains a persistent problem on the busy highway connecting various communities in the Kumasi Metropolitan area.

Emergency responders were still managing the scene at the time of this report, working to clear debris and restore normal traffic flow on the heavily traveled route.

Local residents have renewed calls for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations on the Atafoa Highway, citing recurring accidents attributed to speeding and reckless driving. The highway serves as a critical transportation corridor for commuters and commercial vehicles traveling between Kumasi and surrounding communities.

The Ghana Police Service Motor Traffic and Transport Department has not yet released an official statement regarding the investigation into the collision’s exact cause or potential charges against the drivers involved.

This incident adds to growing concerns about road safety in the Ashanti Region, where traffic accidents continue to claim lives and cause injuries despite ongoing public education campaigns about responsible driving practices.