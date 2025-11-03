Mother Tongue First: Ghana’s Smartest Move Education Stakeholders Should Embrace 

The recent directive by the Minister of Education mandating the use of Ghanaian languages as the medium of instruction from Primary 1 to Primary 3 represents a progressive and research-aligned policy shift in Ghana’s educational landscape. Reaffirming linguistic foundations in early childhood education is not merely a linguistic preference; it is a pedagogically grounded strategy that aligns with global best practices and decades of research in child development, language acquisition, and culturally responsive education.

Extensive research, including UNESCO, demonstrates that children acquire foundational literacy and numeracy skills more effectively when taught initially in a language they understand. Early literacy is fundamentally rooted in meaning-making; thus, comprehension precedes linguistic sophistication. Again, mother-tongue instruction facilitates enhanced cognitive processing and conceptual understanding, stronger literacy and phonological awareness, improved classroom participation and confidence, and greater cultural and identity affirmation. In contexts where learners are instructed in unfamiliar languages, especially beginners, significant cognitive resources are diverted to decoding the language rather than processing the instructional content. For young children, this results in delays in literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional growth.

Consequences of Early English-Dominant Instruction

The widespread assumption that early English immersion guarantees higher academic achievement has little empirical support in African multilingual contexts. On the contrary, evidence such as studies conducted by Brock-Utne in 2007 confirms that English-only instruction in the early years can result in reduced comprehension and shallow learning, rote-memorization culture rather than conceptual understanding, increased learner anxiety and silence, and produce identity conflicts and diminished cultural connectedness. In Ghana, many lower-primary pupils become passive learners, unable to fully engage or express themselves academically—not due to lack of intellect, but due to linguistic barriers created by system-level policies. This mainly results from the fact that linguistic acquisitions do not proceed from known to unknown.

Beyond academic barriers, early English-only instruction also carries profound cultural implications. When children are encouraged—implicitly or explicitly—to prioritize English over their mother tongues, they may internalize the belief that their own languages, identities, and heritage are inferior. This linguistic hierarchy can foster cultural alienation, leading children to distance themselves from local knowledge systems, values, and worldviews passed down across generations. In many African contexts, language is not just a communication tool—it is a carrier of history, philosophy, moral teachings, and community belonging. Prioritizing English too early risks weakening children’s sense of rootedness and pride in their cultural identity. When learners are disconnected from their cultural anchor, education risks becoming a vehicle of assimilation rather than empowerment, producing students who may speak English yet lack the cultural confidence and grounding needed to think deeply, innovate locally, and engage meaningfully in their communities.

A Balanced Bilingual Trajectory

The question, therefore, is not whether children should learn English, but when and how. A scaffolded bilingual approach—mother tongue in early years, gradually integrating English—is a smooth linguistic acquisition and transition strategy. This approach mirrors successful systems in Finland, South Korea, and Ethiopia, where children demonstrate high literacy outcomes alongside national-language proficiency. As Ghanaian children progress to upper primary, planned and systematic integration of English ensures bilingual competency without sacrificing foundational comprehension or cultural grounding. The objective is additive bilingualism, not linguistic replacement.

Conclusion

The Minister’s directive aligns Ghana with robust international evidence supporting mother-tongue-based multilingual education, and stakeholders, especially parents, should embrace it. This policy is a critical step toward strengthening foundational learning, promoting equitable access to education, and affirming Ghanaian cultural identity. As children mature, a calibrated increase in English-medium instruction will support global engagement while safeguarding cognitive, artistic, cultural, and linguistic integrity. Ghana must champion a model that builds thinking in the mother tongue and expression in English, thereby cultivating confident, grounded, and globally competent learners.